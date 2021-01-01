पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरुकता:परिवार नियोजन के लिए चिकित्सकों दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की आेर से आयोजित कार्यशाला में नियोजन के स्थायी व अस्थायी दी गई जानकारी

परिवार नियोजन की गुणवत्तापूर्ण सेवाओं को उपलब्ध कराने एवं सुदृढ़ीकरण को लेकर जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के द्वारा एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। शहर के एक निजी होटल में आयोजित इस कार्यशाला में जिले के सभी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों, इम्पैनल सर्जन, प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधकों, प्रखंड सामुदायिक उत्प्रेरकों को परिवार नियोजन की सभी सेवाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी गयी। जपाईगो के राज्य प्रतिनिधि लीगल वर्गिज के द्वारा पीपीटी के माध्यम से चिकित्सा कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के डीसीएम ब्रजेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण में परिवार नियोजन के स्थाई एवं अस्थाई सेवा के बारे में बताया गया। इस दौरान नसबंदी, बंध्याकरण, कॉपर-टी, अंतरा, छाया, माला-एन, आईयूसीडी, पीपीआईयूसीडी, इमरजेंसी पिल्स इत्यादि के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गयी। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान परिवार नियोजन के साधनों को लेकर भ्रांतियों पर भी चर्चा की गयी। डॉ. लीगल वर्गिज ने कहा कि अंतरा लगवाने के बाद दो माह तक रक्तस्राव स्त्राव होना, महामारी का को अनियमित होना सामान्य बात है। प्रसव के छह सप्ताह बाद अंतरा की का सुई लगायी या जा सकती है। एचआईवी पॉजिटिव महिला को अंतरा लगाया जा सकता है। इस मौके पर डीसीएम ब्रजेन्द्र कुमार सिंह, जपाइगो के जिला समन्वयक विजय विक्रम, डीएमईओ भानू शर्मा, सीफार के डीसी गनपत आर्यन, प्रिंस कुमार, गौरव कुमार, मनोहर कुमार समेत अन्य चिकित्सा कर्मी मौजूद थे।

अनचाहे गर्भ से बचा जा सकता है आईयूसीडी से : डॉ. लीगल वर्गिज ने बताया कि प्रसव के 48 घंटे के अंदर पीपीआईयूसीडी, गर्भ समापन के बाद पीएआईयूसीडी व कभी भी आईयूसीडी को किसी सरकारी अस्पताल में लगवाया जा सकता है। इसके इस्तेमाल से जहां अनचाहे गर्भ से बचा जा सकता है तो इसके इस्तेमाल से सेहत को कोई नुकसान नहीं है।

बच्चों में अंतर रखने के लिए कॉपर-टी बेहतर विकल्प
पोस्ट पार्टम इंट्रा यूटाराइन कांट्रासेप्टिव डिवाइस (पीपीआईयूसीडी)। यह उस गर्भ निरोधक विधि का नाम है जिसके जरिए बच्चों में सुरक्षित अंतर रखने में मदद मिलती है। प्रसव के तुरंत बाद अपनाई जाने वाली यह विधि सरकारी अस्पतालों में नि:शुल्क उपलब्ध है। प्रसव के बाद अस्पताल से छ़ुट्टी मिलने से पहले ही यह डिवाइस (कॉपर टी) लगवाई जा सकती है। इसके अलावा माहवारी या गर्भपात के बाद भी डाक्टर की सलाह से इसे लगवाया जा सकता है। एक बार लगवाने के बाद इसका असर पांच से दस वर्षों तक रहता है। यह बच्चों में अंतर रखने की लंबी अवधि की एक विधि है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser