गिरफ्तारी:अपराध की साजिश रच रहे अपराधी को पिस्टल के साथ पुलिस ने दबोचा

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • गिरफ्तार अपराधी पर विभिन्न थाना में दर्जनों मामले है दर्ज : डीएसपी इन्द्रजीत बैठा

मशरक थाना पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को अपराध की साजिश रचते रंगे हाथ पकड़ ली। गिरफ्तार अपराधी पर जिले के विभिन्न थाना में दर्जनों मामले दर्ज है। कई घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुका है। पुलिस त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए योजना बना रहे अपराधियों के ठिकाने पर छापामारी कर पुलिस ने कुख्यात अपराधी लालबाबू मियां उर्फ आफताब आलम को गिरफ्तार नहीं करती तो ये बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दे देता। मढ़ौरा डीएसपी इन्द्रजीत बैठा ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि अन्य अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस अभियान चला रही है।

मशरक में एक बड़े अपराध को अंजाम देने की योजना बना रहे अपराधियों के ठिकाने पर पुलिस ने छापामारी कर पिस्टल के साथ एक अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर छपरा मंडल कारा भेज दिया। गिरफ्तार अपराधी का बाइक भी पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया है। अंधेरे का फायदा उठा कर अन्य अपराधी भागने में सफल रहा है। पुलिस अन्य अपराधियों के गिरफ्तारी के लिए विभिन्न स्थानों पर लगातार छापामारी कर रही है। थानाध्यक्ष रत्नेश कुमार वर्मा को सूचना मिली कि मशरक थाना क्षेत्र के खजुरी गांव में सुनसान जगह पर अपराधियों का जमावड़ा लगा है।

जो एक बड़े घटना को अंजाम देने को ले योजना बना रहे है। सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष रत्नेश कुमार वर्मा ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस टीम गठित कर अपर थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार सिंह के साथ थाना पुलिस बल ले खजुरी गांव में पहुंच एक बड़े घटना को अंजाम देने की योजना बना रहे अपराधियों की घेरा बंदी कर दिया। पुलिस ने मौके से एक अपराधी को पिस्टल के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने अपराधी का बाइक भी जब्त कर लिया। गिरफ्तार अपराधी सारण जिले के परसा थाना क्षेत्र के हरपुर परसा गांव के महम्मद आवास का 25वर्षीय पुत्र लालबाबू उर्फ आफताब आलम है। पुलिस ने अन्य अपराधियों को पकड़ने के लिए सभी सीमा को सिल कर दिया। विभिन्न स्थानों पर लगातार छापामारी अभियान चलाया।

