पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी सभा:पीएम की सभा के लिए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की तैयारी शुरू

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकारियों के साथ डीएम ने की तैयारियों की समीक्षा, सभा स्थल पर होगी थर्मल स्कीनिंग

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की एक नवंबर को छपरा में होने वाली चुनावी सभा को लेकर सुरक्षा और प्रशासनिक तैयारी शुरू कर दी गयी है। इसको लेकर राज्य व केंद्रीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के उच्च स्तरीय अधिकारियों के साथ डीएम ने गुरुवार को समीक्षा बैठक की। इस दौरान विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर विचार विमर्श किया गया। प्रधानमंत्री की सभा के दौरान कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम तथा बचाव के मद्देनजर भी व्यापक स्तर पर इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। इसको लेकर डीएम के निर्देश पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। फ्रंट लाइन में प्रतिनियुक्त होने वाले सभी अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों तथा सुरक्षाकर्मियों की ड्यूटी में तैनाती के पहले कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच कराई जाएगी। सभा स्थल पर प्रवेश के पहले सभी व्यक्तियों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग होगी और वहां इंट्री प्वाइंट पर हैंड सेनेटाइजर की व्यापक व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

मेडिकल टीम की होगी तैनाती
कार्यक्रम स्थल पर चिकित्सा दल को तैनात रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है, जिसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कारकेड में एंबुलेंस के साथ डॉक्टरों की एक टीम प्रतिनियुक्त करने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। सुरक्षा बल और डॉक्टरों की टीम के साथ पूरी तरह से सुसज्जित एंबुलेंस स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा तैनात किया जायेगा। अच्छी स्थिति में कार्डियक एम्बुलेंस को भी वीआईपी के लिए व्यवस्थित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

वातावरण को स्वच्छ बनाएं
समारोह स्थल पर वातावरण की सफाई एवं स्वच्छता के लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। अति विशिष्ट ड्यूटी के लिए तैनात कर्मचारियों, पदाधिकारियों की सुरक्षा एवं स्वच्छता का ख्याल रखने हेतु हैंड सेनीटाइजर, साबुन, मास्क, फेस सिल्ड मास्क, दस्ताना, पीपीई किट, इंफ्रारेड थर्मो मीटर उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

जिला व राज्य की सीमा होगी सील
सुरक्षा को लेकर जिले की सभी सीमाओं को सील करने और पड़ोसी राज्य उत्तर प्रदेश से लगी सीमाओं को भी सील करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जिले के सभी थाने को सघन वाहन जांच करने, लगभग 70 स्थानों पर चेक पोस्ट बनाने के अलावा शहर के सभी प्रवेश स्थलों पर निरंतर सुरक्षा जांच का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसको लेकर सभी थानाध्यक्षों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं। साथ ही शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए आवश्यक उपाय शुरू कर दिए गए हैं।

अधिकारी से सिपाही तक की होगी कोरोना जांच
वीआईपी जोन के नजदीक आने वाले व्यक्तियों खासकर मंच व स्वागत स्थल पर विशेष सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। अति विशिष्ट जोन, ग्रीन रूम, मंच बनाने वाले मजदूरों की भी कोरोना जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मेडिकल केयर अरेंजमेंट के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मियों की जांच होगी। डेडिकेटेड एंबुलेंस में पीपीई किट के साथ मेडिकल स्टाफ व चिकित्सकों की प्रतिनियुक्ति आइसोलेशन एरिया में किया जायेगा। इसके पहले उनकी जांच होगी और संक्रमण मुक्त पाए जाने पर ही ड्यूटी में लगाया जाएगा। अति विशिष्ट जोन में प्रतिनियुक्तकर्मियों, पुलिसकर्मियों, पदाधिकारियों तथा मंच पर उपस्थित होने वाले की एक दिन पहले जांच करायी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें