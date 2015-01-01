पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी पहल:परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की साझेदारी से ही जीवन में खुशहाली

छपरा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 23 से 6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारा का होगा आयोजन, इससे सामाज में बढ़ेगी जागरुकता

जिले में जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने निर्णय लिया है कि जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर राज्य स्वास्थ समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने पत्र जारी कर सभी जिले के जिला पदाधिकारी व सिविल सर्जन को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया है। जारी पत्र में निर्देश दिया गया है कि जिले में 23 नवंबर से 6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारा आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस वर्ष पुरुष नसबंदी पखवारा का थीम “परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की साझेदारी जीवन में लाए स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली” दिया गया है। पखवाड़ा दो चरणों में आयोजित किया जाएगा। पहले चरण में मोबिलाइजेशन तथा दूसरे चरण में सर्विस डिलीवरी संपादित किया जाना है।

योग्य दंपती को मिलेगी परिवार नियोजन की जानकारी
पखवाड़ा के दौरान स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर आने वाले योग दंपति को गर्भनिरोधक के संबंध में परामर्श देते हुए इच्छित गर्भ निरोधक साधन अथवा सेवा इच्छा अनुसार उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। पखवाड़े के दौरान आशा द्वारा कंडोम गर्भनिरोधक गोलियों का वितरण पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएगा। लाभार्थी को बार-बार केंद्रों पर आने एवं बार-बार संपर्क से बचने के लिए कंडोम और गर्भनिरोधक गोली के अतिरिक्त पैकेट आपूर्ति किया जा सकता है।

कंटेनमेंट जोन में नहीं चलेगा
पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़े के दौरान कोविड 19 से बचाव के लिए जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना अनिवार्य है। पत्र के माध्यम से निर्देश दिया गया है कि जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा आयोजित करने से संबंधित गतिविधियों के संचालन के लिए दिशा निर्देश का पालन किया जाएगा। गतिविधियों को कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर के क्षेत्रों में किया जाएगा तथा 19 महामारी के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी मापदंडों एवं गृह मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के नवीनतम दिशा निर्देशों का पालन किया जाना चाहिए।

दो चरणों में पूरा होगा पखवारा
जिले में दो चरणों में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा आयोजित किया जाएगा 23 से 29 नवंबर तक मोबिलाइजेशन तथा 30 से 6 दिसंबर तक सेवा प्रदान किया जाएगा। मोबिलाइजेशन के दौरान आशा कार्यकर्ता वालंटियर योग दंपतियों को परिवार नियोजन के साधनों को अपनाने के लिए जागरूक करेंगे तथा परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा करेंगे। जिसके बाद दूसरे चरण में इच्छुक दंपतियों को इच्छा अनुसार परिवार नियोजन की सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी प्रोटोकॉल का होगा पालन
जारी पत्र में यह निर्देश दिया गया है कि वर्तमान में देश कोविड-19 महामारी से जूझ रहा है। लाभार्थियों तक प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य संबंधित आवश्यकताओं को पूरा करना पहले से कहीं अधिक महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि गर्भनिरोधक के उपयोग में गिरावट का अर्थ होगा कि देश को एक अतिरिक्त बिना आवश्यकता एवं अनचाहे गर्भ धारण का सामना करना वर्तमान परिस्थिति में पुरुष नसबंदी अधिक महत्वपूर्ण है। क्योंकि यह एक लघु शल्य प्रक्रिया है तथा महिला नसबंदी की तुलना में अपेक्षाकृत अधिक सुरक्षित और सरल है।

