सुरक्षा के प्रति सतर्कता:ठंड बढ़ते ही बढ़ाई गई रेलवे ट्रैक की निगरानी

छपरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कोहरे के दौरान फॉग सिग्नल के सहारे चलेंगी ट्रेनें, रात में रेलवे लाइन पर पेट्रोलिंग करेंगे ट्रैक मैन

ठंड का मौसम शुरू होते ही रेलवे ने रेलवे ट्रैक की निगरानी बढ़ा दी है। संरक्षा की दृष्टिकोण से रेलवे प्रशासन ने कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए हैं। इसको लेकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। इसका अनुपालन भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। रेलवे के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि संरक्षित एवं सुरक्षित रेल परिचालन पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है। इस निमित्त रेल ट्रैक का नियमित अनुरक्षण एवं सिग्नलों की सतर्कतापूर्वक जांच सत्तत प्रक्रिया के रूप में की जा रही है। इसको लेकर छपरा- गोरखपुर, छपरा -वाराणसी, छपरा- थावे रेल खंडों पर आवश्यक कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। जाड़े एवं कोहरे के मौसम को ध्यान में रखकर संरक्षित रेल यात्रा सुनिश्चित करने के लिये सुनियोजित कार्ययोजना तैयार की गई है और उस पर काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

रेल ज्वाइंटस तथा जाग्लड फिश प्लेटों के बोल्ट होल का परीक्षण एवं लूब्रिकेशन किया जा रहा है। एलडब्लूआर एवं सीडब्लूआर की डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ही रेल ट्रैक की सारी खामियों को दूर किया जा रहा है। ठंड के मौसम में रेल तापमान एक निश्चित सीमा के नीचे आने पर कोल्ड वेदर पेट्रोलिंग हेतु सारे प्रबन्ध कर लिये गये हैं। पेट्रोल चार्ट जारी कर दिये गये हैं। सभी पेट्रोल मैन को जीपीएस ट्रैकर उपलब्ध कराये गये हैं ताकि पेट्रोलिंग की प्रभावी मानिटरिंग एवं सूचनाओं का आदान-प्रदान तेजी से हो सके । रेल के तापमान की नियमित रूप से जांच की जाती है तथा इसका रिकार्ड रजिस्टर में भी दर्ज किया जाता है। सभी इंजनों पर फाॅग सेफ डिवाइस उपलब्ध लगा दिया गया है। साथ ही पर्याप्त मात्रा में पटाखा सिगनल की आपूर्ति भी की जा चुकी है।

फॉग सिग्नल मैन को फिर से किया जा रहा है प्रशिक्षित
सिग्नल साइटिंग बोर्ड पर ट्रैक के आर-पार लाइम मार्किंग (चूने की मार्किंग) की जा रही है। सिगनल साइटिंग बोर्ड, डब्लू.एल.बोर्ड, फाॅग सिगनल पोस्ट, समपारों के लिफ्टिंग बैरियर पर पीले, काले ल्यूमिनस स्ट्रिप की व्यवस्था स्पष्ट दृश्यता के लिए की जा रही है। चूने की मार्किंग सहित सभी अपेक्षित कार्य पूरे कर लिये गये हैं। कोहरे में कार्य करने वाले फाॅग सिगनल मैन को पुनः प्रशिक्षित किया जा रहा है। स्टेशन मास्टर वीटीओ के माध्यम से पर्याप्त दृश्यता की जांच करेंगे। एसएलआर में मौजूद लाल बत्ती के स्थान पर अनुमोदित डिजाइन की फ्लैशर टेल लाइट वाली लाल एलईडी लाइट तथा फ्लैशिंग टेल लैम्प का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। संरक्षा की दृष्टि से अधिकारियों एवं पर्यवेक्षकों द्वारा नियमित अन्तराल पर संरक्षा अभियान के तौर पर फुट प्लेटिंग, निरीक्षण कर कर्मचारियों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

