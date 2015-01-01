पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:रेलवे सेवानिवृत्त कर्मियों को देगा चिकित्सा पहचान पत्र

छपरा8 घंटे पहले
  • ऑनलाइन कराना होगा पंजीकरण, फोटो और जन्मतिथि की भी देनी होगी जानकारी

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे अब सेवानिवृत्त रेलकर्मियों को देगा “ विशिष्ट चिकित्सा पहचान पत्र “। इसकी प्रक्रिया छपरा जंक्शन समेत वाराणसी मंडल की सभी इकाईयों में लागू कर दिया गया है। सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को अपना विशिष्ट चिकित्सा पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए UMID.digitalir.in पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण कराना होगा।
रेलवे के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी अपने मोबाइल से अथवा जन सेवा केन्द्र से पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं। इसके लिए अपने नजदीक मुख्यालय, मण्डल, इकाई के कार्यालय से सम्पर्क कर पंजीकरण कराने के लिए जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य में इस कार्ड के अभाव में चिकित्सीय सुविधा का लाभ प्राप्त करने में असुविधा हो सकती है । पंजीकरण के समय सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी का मोबाइल नम्बर, पीपीओ की छायाप्रति, मेडिकल कार्ड की छायाप्रति, स्वयं का हस्ताक्षर या अंगूठा निशान, विशिष्ट चिकित्सा पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए समस्त सदस्यों का पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो व जन्मतिथि प्रमाण-पत्र की आवश्यकता होगी ।
छपरा जंक्शन के रास्ते चलने वाली छह ट्रेनों का परिचालन निरस्त
छपरा| पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा जंक्शन के रास्ते चलने वाली छह ट्रेनों का परिचालन पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आन्दोलन के कारण शुक्रवार को निरस्त कर दिया गया। रेलवे के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि अन्य ट्रेनों का शार्ट टर्मीनेशन/शार्ट ओरिजिनेशन किया जायेगा।

निरस्तीकरण-

  • दरभंगा से 21 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05211 दरभंगा-अमृतसर निरस्त रहेगी।
  • अमृतसर से 23 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05212 अमृतसर-दरभंगा निरस्त रहेगी।
  • अमृतसर से 21 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04624 अमृतसर-सहरसा निरस्त रहेगी ।
  • सहरसा से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04623 सहरसा-अमृतसर निरस्त रहेगी ।
  • दरभंगा से 21 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05251 दरभंगा-जलंधर सिटी निरस्त रहेगी।
  • जलंधर सिटी से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05252 जलंधर सिटी-दरभंगा निरस्त रहेगी।

शार्ट टर्मीनेशन/शार्ट ओरिजिनेशन

  • अमृतसर से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04674 अमृतसर-जयनगर अम्बाला से चलायी जायेगी ।
  • अमृतसर से 22 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 04652 दिल्ली से चलाई जायेगी ।

मार्ग परिवर्तन

  • लालगढ़ से 21 नवम्बर को चलने वाली 05910 लालगढ़़-डिब्रूगढ़ परिवर्तित मार्ग हनुमानगढ़ -हिसार -भिवानी-रोहतक के रास्ते चलाई जा रही है।
