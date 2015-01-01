पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्णय:रेलवे ने त्योहारों को देखते हुए 5 पूजा विशेष गाड़ियां एकल ट्रिप में चलाने का लिया निर्णय

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस ट्रेन में सभी आरक्षित होंगे, यात्रियों को कोविड-19 के मानकों का पालन करना होगा

रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा आगामी पूजा पर्व पर यात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुये 5 पूजा विशेष गाड़ियां एकल ट्रिप में चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इन गाड़ियों में सभी कोच आरक्षित श्रेणी के होंगे। इसमें यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को कोविड-19 के मानकों का पालन करना होगा। 05374 टनकपुर-नरकटियागंज पूजा विशेष गाड़ी 7 नवम्बर,2020 को (एकल ट्रिप के लिये) टनकपुर से 10.00 बजे प्रस्थान कर पीलीभीत से 11.30 बजे, बरेली सिटी से 13.25 बजे, बरेली जंक्शन से 13.50 बजे, सीतापुर सिटी से 16.50 बजे, गोण्डा से 19.45 बजे, गोरखपुर से 23.00 बजे तथा कप्तान गंज से 23.45 बजे छूटकर दूसरे दिन नरकटियागंज 03.30 बजे पहुंचेगी।

इस गाड़ी में एसएलआरडी के 03, सामान्य द्वितीय श्रेणी के 08, शयन यान के 09 एवं वातानुकूलित तृतीय श्रेणी के 02 कोचों सहित कुल 22 कोच लगाये जायेंगे। 05072 लखनऊ जंक्शन -बगहा पूजा विशेष गाड़ी 7 नवम्बर, 2020 को (एकल ट्रिप के लिये) लखनऊ जंक्शन से 18.45 बजे प्रस्थान कर बादशाह-नगर से 19.20 बजे, गोण्डा से 21.25 बजे, बस्ती से 22.45 बजे, दूसरे दिन गोरखपुर से 00.35 बजे तथा कप्तान गंज से 01.45 बजे छूटकर दूसरे दिन बगहा 03.30 बजे पहुंचेगी।

इस गाड़ी में एसएलआरडी के 03, सामान्य द्वितीय श्रेणी के 10, शयन यान के 08 एवं वातानुकूलित तृतीय श्रेणी के 02 कोचों सहित कुल 23 कोच लगाये जायेंगे। 05171 मंडुवाडीह-बेतिया पूजा विशेष गाड़ी 7 नवम्बर,2020 को (एकल ट्रिप के लिये) मंडुवाडीह से 22.00 बजे प्रस्थान कर वाराणसी से 22.30 बजे, औड़िहार से 23.10 बजे, दूसरे दिन मऊ से 01.20 बजे, भटनी से 03.00 बजे, देवरिया सदर से 03.25 बजे, गोरखपुर से 05.35 बजे, कप्तान गंज से 06.25 बजे, बगहा से 08.00 बजे तथा नरकटियागंज से 08.50 बजे छूटकर बेतिया 09.30 बजे पहुंचेगी। इस गाड़ी में एसएलआरडी के 03, सामान्य द्वितीय श्रेणी के 09, शयन यान के 07 एवं वातानुकूलित तृतीय श्रेणी के 01 कोच सहित कुल 20 कोच लगाये जायेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें