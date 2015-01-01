पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुख्ता इंतजाम:सारण शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का रिजल्ट आज, सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
सारण शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम आज आएगा।इसके लिए तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।निर्वतमान पार्षद केदारनाथ पांडेय, बीजेपी के डा.चंद्रमा सिंह सहित अन्य अभ्यर्थियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा। शहर में स्थित आयुक्त कार्यालय परिसर में मतगणना का कार्य होगा। इसके लिए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। सुबह आठ बजे मतगणना का कार्य शुरू होगा। मतगणना के लिए सात मतगणना टेबल बनाए गए हैं। इस पर एक सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी नियुक्ति किए गए हैं। तीन सहायक चुनाव पदाधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं। जिनमें डीएम सारण,सीवान के अलावे आयुक्त के सचिव शामिल हैं।

86% मतदान
12 नवंबर को काउंटिंग होगी। उसी दिन चुनाव परिणाम सामने आ जायेगा। इस बार पिछले शिक्षक चुनाव की तुलना में ज्यादा प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई है। करीब छह फीसद ज्यादा वोटिंग हुई है। पिछले बार 79 फीसद ही वोट पड़े थे। इस बार करीब 86 प्रतिशत मतदान हुए है। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में इस बार करीब एक हजार मतदाता कम थे।

12 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में
शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से 12 प्रत्याशी भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं । इसमें प्रमुख रूप से निवर्तमान एमएलसी केदार पांडे और चंद्रमा सिंह तथा गणेश सिंह के बीच मुकाबला हो सकता है । यहां बता दें कि 5 जिलों के वोट से जीत और हार तय होनी है।

पहले मतपत्रों का बनाया जाएगा बंडल
मतगणना के शुरुआत में बंडल बनाने का कार्य होगा।50-50 मतपत्रों का बंडल बनाया जाएगा।इसके साथ ही दस बंडल बनाया जाएगा।500 मत पत्रों में प्रथम वरीयता के आधार पर अभ्यर्थी वार मतों को छाटेंगें।उसके बाद कम मतों वाले अभ्यर्थियों को बाहर किया जाएगा।सभी मतपत्रों की गिनती के आधार पर कोटा का निर्धारण किया जाएगा।

विधि-व्यवस्था पर रहेगी प्रशासन की नजर
मतगणना के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सुरक्षा के व्यापक इंतजाम किए गए हैं।मुख्य रूप से सुरक्षा की जिम्मेवारी एसडीओ अरूण कुमार सिंह तथा एसडीपीओ भुवनेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह के जिम्मे रहेगी।आयुक्त कार्यालय के पूर्वी गेट पर वरीय उपसमाहर्ता चंदन कुमार, पश्चिमी गेट पर प्रशांत कुमार, मुख्य पोर्टिको पर उपसमाहर्ता बलदेव चौधरी तथा प्रथम तल के मुख्य द्वार पर उपसमाहर्ता कमलाकांत त्रिवेदी दंडाधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं।इनके अलावे पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की गई है।

