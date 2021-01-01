पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:आरजेएस मेमोरियल फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट 7 फरवरी को होगा, विदेशी खिलाड़ी होंगे आकर्षक का केंद्र

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
रामजंगल सिंह इंटर कॉलेज दिघवारा के तत्वाधान में आयोजित होने वाले स्व.रामजंगल सिंह मेमोरियल फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का एकदिवसीय फाइनल मैच आगामी 7 फरवरी को मां कामाख्या स्पोर्टिंग क्लब बक्सर व नासा सीवान की टीमों के बीच खेला जायेगा.इसकी तैयारियां की जा रही है और आयोजन की सफलता के लिए विभिन्न समितियां व उपसमितियां बनाई गई है और उससे जुड़े लोगों को जिम्मेदारियां दी गयी है। आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए आयोजन समिति से जुड़े लोगों की सलाह पर इस बार आयोजन को संक्षिप्त किया गया है। जिसके चलते हर साल की तरह इस साल टूर्नामेंट का तीन दिवसीय आयोजन नहीं होगा बल्कि इस साल भर सिर्फ एक दिवसीय आयोजन किया जायेगा जिसमें बक्सर व सीवान की टीमें आपस में भिड़ेगी और इस एकदिवसीय फाइनल में देशी विदेशी खिलाड़ियों का जमघट लगेगा। दोनों टीमें विदेशी खिलाड़ियों से युक्त हैं। जिससे 7 फरवरी को आयोजित होने वाले एकदिवसीय फाइनल में दर्शकों का भरपूर मनोरंजन होने की संभावना है।

