रोषपूर्ण प्रदर्शन:छात्रों की समस्या को लेकर आरएसए हुआ आक्रोशित

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छात्रों ने कहा-कई बार की शिकायत

छात्र संगठन आरएसए के नेतृत्व में छात्रों ने विवि का घेराव कर रोषपूर्ण प्रदर्शन किया। बुधवार को छात्रों की विभिन्न समस्याओं के समाधान को लेकर आर एस ए के नेतृत्व में छात्र विवि पहुंचे थें।हालांकि विवि के प्रशासनिक भवन के मुख्य द्वार पर घंटों इंतजार के बाद भी विवि की ओर से कोई नही पहुंचा तो छात्र आक्रोशित हो उठे।

उन्होंने कुलपति के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए उनका पूतला फूंक रोषपूर्ण प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। जिसके बाद विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो.फारूक अली अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ स्वयं आंदोलनकारी छात्रों से वार्ता के लिए पहुंच गए। वार्ता के दौरान संगठन के नेताओं ने स्नातक पार्ट वन में एडमिशन में छात्र- छात्राओं से कॉलेज के द्वारा निर्धारित शुल्क से अत्यधिक शुल्क वसूलने, ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के नाम पर छात्रों का आर्थिक दोहन करने,पीएचडी सेक्शन में कर्मचारियों के द्वारा बिना पैसा का कोई कार्य नहीं करने,पीएचडी शाखा में सीसीटीवी लगाने,बीएड व बीसीए के छात्रों का ओरिजिनल प्रमाण पत्र तुरंत निर्गत करने, पीएचडी टेस्ट का आयोजन करने, पीजीआर सी की बैठक जल्द आयोजित करने,एफिलिएटेड महाविद्यालयों में परीक्षा प्रपत्र भरने एवं नामांकन में चार गुना निर्धारित शुल्क से अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं का आर्थिक दोहन किया जा रहा है। जिस पर तुरंत रोक लगाया जाए।

संगठन के नेता अमरेश सिंह राजपूत ने कुलपति के समक्ष ही कहा कि संगठन द्वारा उन्हें बार-बार शिकायत पत्र तथ्यों के साथ दिए जाने के बाद भी उस पर कोई कार्रवाई नही किया गया। जिसके बाद संगठन ने आंदोलनात्मक कार्रवाई को बाध्य हुआ है। छात्रों कि समस्या सुनने के बाद कुलपति ने प्राथमिकता के आधार पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया जिसके बाद छात्रों ने आंदोलन समाप्त करने की घोषणा किया। संगठन के तरफ से प्रतिनिधिमंडल में मनीष पांडे मिंटू, अमरेश सिंह राजपूत ,विवेक कुमार विजय , संयोजक परमेंद्र सिंह कुशवाहा, परमजीत कुमार सिंह आदि मुख्य रूप से शामिल थे।

