कोरोना काल में वोटिंग:गांव से लेकर शहर तक लोकतंत्र का उत्साह, विकास बदलाव व बेरोजगारी का स्लोगन ईवीएम में हुआ कैद

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • एनडीए, महागठबंधन व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की जीत की चर्चा चौपालों पर

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में हुए मतदान मंगलवार को मंगलमय शांति पूर्ण वातावरण में शाम 5 बजे संपन्न हुआ । बहरहाल, विकास व बदलाव का स्लोगन व मुद्दा अब ईवीएम में कैद हुआ। आगामी 10 नवंबर को परिणाम में कयास व अनुमान से जीत का दावा एनडीए, महागठबंधन व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के बीच मीण चौराहे ,चाय-पान की दुकानों, पेठिया नुक्कड़,ग्रामीण चौपालों पर जारी हैं। चुनाव आयोग द्वारा तयशुदा तारीख के तहत जिला के सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुए । ‘पहले मतदान फिर जलपान’ के अनुसार मतदाताओं की कतार बद्धता फिजिकल डिस्टेंस मेनटेनेंस से होने लगी । हा सोनपुर विधान सभा मतदान केंद्र संख्या 56 व 66 नगर पंचायत दिघवारा पर मतदान ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के चलते करीब 1 घंटा बाद शुरू हुए।
सोनपुर व परसा के एनडीए प्रत्याशी व पूर्व विधायक व मंत्री ने डाले वोट
विधान सभा मतदान केंद्र संख्या 61 पर एनडीए प्रत्याशी व पूर्व विधायक विनय कुमार सिंह ने अपना वोट डाला तो परसा विधान सभा क्षेत्र के बजरहियां उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक विद्यालय मतदान केंद्र संख्या 240 पर एनडीए प्रत्याशी व पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रिका राय ने अपनी चाची भागमणि देवी, पत्नी पूर्णिमा देवी तथा पुत्री ऐश्वर्या राय ने मतदान किया ।

रिविलगंज : छिटपुट घटनाओं के बीच शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में मतदान सम्पन्न हुआ
छिंटपुट घटनाओं के बाद मंगलवार की शाम छपरा विधान सभा के रिविलगंज में मतदान कार्य शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में सम्पन्न हो गया। मतदान को लेकर लोगों में काफी दिलचस्पी देखी गई। सुबह थोड़ी कम लेकिन जैसे-जैसे दिन चढ़ता गया। वैसे-वैसे वोटरों की लाईन लंबी होती गई। हालांकि कुछ बूथों पर ईवीएम में आई तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण कुछ देर तक मतदान कार्य बाधित रहा। जिससे लोगों को खासकर बुजुर्ग महिला/ पुरुष तथा दिव्यांग वोटरों को पड़ेशानी उठानी पड़ी। रिविलगंज नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत सेमरिया मलाहटोली बूथ संख्या -61ए पर ईवीएम में आई तकनीकी खराबी के कारण करीब एक घंटा मतदान बाधित रहा। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहूंचे वरीय उप समाहर्ता राजू कुमार बूथ पर पहूंचकर ईवीएम को ठीक करवाया। उसके बाद मतदान शुरू हुई। बूथों पर सुरक्षा का पुख्ता प्रबंध किया गया था। स्थानीय पुलिस के साथ साथ अर्धसैनिक बल के जवान भी मौजूद थे।

वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

