छिटपुट घटनाएं:कहीं डेढ़ घंटे विलंब तो अमनौर के बूथ पर विक्षिप्त युवक ने तोड़ दी ईवीएम, गिरफ्तार

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • बूथ संख्या- 271 पर दोपहर 2 बजे दिन में वीवीपैट में गड़बड़ी होने से आधा घंटा तक बाधित रहा मतदान

रिविलगंज के प्राथमिक विद्यालय सिरमी मतदान केंद्र संख्या 208 पर डेढ़ घंटे देर मतदान शुरु हुआ। सुबह 07 बजे से 8:40 तक मतदान बाधित रहा। उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय भटगाई हिन्दी पूरब भाग बूथ नम्बर 271 पर वोटिंग के दौरान 02 बजे दिन में वीवीपैट में गड़बड़ी आ गया।जिससे लगभग आधे घंटे तक मतदान बाधित रहा।फिर वहां वीवी पैट बदला गया।तब पुनः मतदान शुरू हुआ। वही मॉक पोल के दौरान उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय परौना कन्या उतर भाग बूथ संख्या 273 (क) एवं मध्य विद्यालय उसरी बूथ संख्या 210 (क) पर वीवी पैट बदला गया।

इन बूथों पर गड़बड़ी
रिविलगंज के बूथ संख्या -84 क, 66, 81, 37ए, 57, 54, 53 एवं 81A पर भी ईवीएम में तकनीकी गड़बड़ी आने से कुछ देर मतदान बाधित रहा। हालांकि तुरंत ठीक भी कर लिया गया। उसके बाद मतदान जारी रहा।
शाम बजे मोहम्मदपुर बूथ पर उपद्रवियों का हंगामा
रिविलगंज के उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय मोहम्मदपुर बूथ पर करीब शाम पांच बजे कुछ लोगों द्वारा हंगामा खड़ा किया गया।

वीडियो बनाने वाला युवक हिरासत में, पुलिस कर रही है पूछताछ
गड़खा| गड़खा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मुबारकपुर मिडिल स्कूल बूथ संख्या 248 पर सुबह सात बजे ही मतदान में गड़बड़ी का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया गया। उसके बाद हंगामा एवं बूथ पर विरोध होने लगा। साथ ही वीडियो बनाने वाला शख्स वीडियो में कह रहा था कि सुबह के 8:00 बजने को है।अभी तक मतदान शुरू नहीं हुआ। वहीं दूसरी तरफ वीडियो में कहा जा रहा है कि एक वोट बीजेपी को डालने पर 5-5 वोट चली जा रही है। जबकि राजद को एक वोट जा रही है।

अमनौर में नई ईवीएम से कराया गया मतदान, तोड़ने के बाद युवक खुद बोला
अमनौर प्रखंड के मिडिल स्कूल जोगनी परसा में बूथ संख्या 139 ए पर एक युवक विक्षिप्त ने ईवीएम मशीन तोड़ दी। जिस कारण कुछ देर के लिए अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी विभु विवेक और आरओ जे पी अग्रवाल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर ईवीएम मशीन से पुनः मतदान को शुरू कराई। वहीं भेल्दी पुलिस ने युवक को गिरफ्तार कर ली। बीडीओ ने बताया कि जैसे ही सूचना मिली नई ईवीएम मशीन से मतदान करा दिया गया।बीडीओ ने कहा कि युवक पागल था। मशीन तोड़ने के बाद खुद ही आकर बाहर बोला कि मशीन तोड़ दिया।

