जागरुकता:सर्दी के मौसम में नवजात की विशेष देखभाल जरूरी : डॉ. संदीप

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवजात के रोने पर घबराएं नहीं, शिशु को छह माह तक कोई भी ऊपरी आहार न दें, नवजात के लिए मालिश बहुत ही जरूरी है

बदलते मौसम में नवजात शिशुओं विशेष देखभाल की आवश्यकता होती है। तापमान में गिरावट के कारण मौसम के साथ रहन-सहन की शैली में भी परिवर्तन आ जाता है और इस दौरान ज्यादा सावधानी बरतनी पड़ती है। बड़ों की अपेक्षा बच्चों की त्वचा ज्यादा नाजुक होती है इसलिए सर्दियों के मौसम में बच्चों की देखभाल ज़्यादा करनी पड़ती है।

सदर अस्पताल के शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. संदीप कुमार यादव ने बताया कि बच्चे ईश्वर की अनमोल कृति होते हैं। शिशु को छह माह तक सिर्फ माँ का ही दूध पिलाना चाहिए। स्तनपान कराते समय शिशु को सही तरीके से गोद में लेना चाहिए। शिशु को दिन की तरह रात में भी कुछ समय अंतराल पर दूध पिलाना चाहिए।

शिशु को छह माह तक कोई भी ऊपरी आहार नहीं देना चाहिए। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया बच्चों के रोने पर यह जरूरी नहीं है कि उसे तकलीफ है। रोना बच्चे के लिए एक अच्छा अभ्यास भी है। उसके रोने पर उसे मारें या डांटे नहीं, बल्कि उसे प्यार से चुप कराएं और यदि ज्यादा रोए तो डॉक्टर को दिखाएं।
साफ ऊनी कपड़ों का करें इस्तेमाल :
हल्की ठंड को नजरअंदाज कभी नहीं करना चाहिए, और मौसम में परिवर्तन की शुरुआत से ही बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े और मोजे पहनाना शुरू कर देना चाहिए। लेकिन ये ध्यान जरूर रखें कि जिस ऊनी कपड़ों का आप इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं वो साफ हो। ऊनी कपड़ों का इस्तेमाल करने से पहले उन्हें अच्छे लिक्विड डिटर्जेंट से धोएं ताकि स्किन एलर्जी न हो।

सुबह की धूप जरूरी, बच्चे को आती है अच्छी नींद
डॉ संदीप कुमार यादव ने कहा कि नवाजात शिशु के लिए धूप से मिलने वाला विटामिन-डी बहुत लाभकारी होता है, खासकर जब मौसम सर्दी का हो। रोजाना शिशु को लगभग 15 से 20 मिनट तक धूप में रखने से जॉन्डिस (पीलिया) जैसी बीमारी से बचाया जा सकता है। साथ ही सुबह की धूप दिखाने से शिशु का इम्यून सिस्टम भी अच्छा होता है, और बच्चे को अच्छी नींद भी आती है। लेकिन अगर आपके शिशु की त्वचा संवेदनशील है तो उसे धूप में न ले जाएं साथ ही धूप से आंखों को हमेशा बचाएं।

छह महीने तक सिर्फ मां का ही दूध पिलाएं
डॉ. संदीप ने कहा कि नवजात शिशु के लिए मां के दूध को अमृत माना जाता है। ऐसे में सर्दियों में उसका दिन में कम से कम 4-5 बार सेवन करवाना बेहद फायदेमंद होता है. इससे उसे मौसमी बीमारियों से बचने में मदद मिलती है।

हाइपोथर्मिया का खतरा अधिक
डॉ संदीप कुमार यादव ने कहा कि जन्म के बाद शिशु के शरीर के तापमान को निरंतर नियंत्रित करने की जरूरत होती है। शरीर के तापमान का अचानक गिर जाना भी शिशु के लिए जानलेवा हो सकता है। इसे चिकित्सकीय भाषा में हाइपोथर्मिया कहा जाता है। ठंड के मौसम में नवजात को हाइपोथर्मिया का खतरा अधिक रहता है। इससे बचाव के लिए कंगारू मदर केयर एक सरल एवं प्रभावी उपाय है। इससे शिशु को गर्माहट मिलती है। साथ ही कम वजन वाले नवजात के वजन में भी बढ़ोतरी होती है। कंगारू मदर केयर से कमजोर बच्चे का वजन बढ़ता है। उसे ठंड से बचाया जा सकता है। बच्चे के शरीर का तापमान स्थिर रहता है।

