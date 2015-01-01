पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पेशल ट्रेन:दीपावली और छठ पर छपरा- दिल्ली के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन, लगेंगे 22 कोच

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • सभी कोच होंगे आरक्षित, यात्रियों को करना होगा गाइडलाइन का पालन

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा जंक्शन से दिल्ली के बीच रेलवे प्रशासन ने पूजा पर्व पर यात्रियों की सुविधा़ को ध्यान में रखते हुये स्पेशल ट्रेन तीन ट्रिप में चलाने की घोषणा की है। इसकी जानकारी रेलवे जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इनमें सभी कोच आरक्षित श्रेणी के होंगे तथा इसमें यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को कोविड-19 के मानकों का पालन करना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि 4482 दिल्ली- छपरा 12,15 एवं 18 नवम्बर को (तीन ट्रिप के लिये) दिल्ली से 12.00 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी। मुरादाबाद से 15.33 बजे, बरेली जं० से 16.57 बजे, सीतापुर जं से 20.50 बजे छूटकर दूसरे दिन गोरखपुर से 01.25 बजे छूटकर छपरा 04.30 बजे पहुंचेगी । 04481 छपरा-दिल्ली से 13,16 एवं 19 नवम्बर को (तीन ट्रिप के लिये) छपरा जं0 से 07.30 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी और गोरखपुर से 10.40 बजे, सीतापुर जं से 16.10 बजे, बरेली जं० से 19.32 बजे, मुरादाबाद से 21:15बजे छूटकर दूसरे दिन 00.30 बजे दिल्ली पहुंचेगी। इनमें साधारण द्वितीय श्रेणी के 20 एवं एस.एल.आर.डी. के 02 कोचों सहित कुल 22 कोच लगेंगे।

