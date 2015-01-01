पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जांच में जुटी पुलिस:किशोरी ने फांसी लगा दी जान, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

छपरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के भगवान बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के काशी बाजार मोहल्ले में एक किशोरी ने फांसी लगाकर बुधवार को आत्महत्या कर ली। वह सुरेश सिंह की 12 वर्षीय पुत्री चांदनी कुमारी बतायी गयी है। सुरेश सिंह मुल रूप से एकमा थाना क्षेत्र के तिलकाहा गांव निवासी हैं। पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया तथा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। इस मामले में मृतका की मां मीरा देवी के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है और पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है।

मीरा देवी ने बताया कि 5 वर्षों से वह अपने पति सुरेश सिंह के साथ काशी बाजार में डॉ राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह के मकान में किराए पर रहती है। उसके पति चालक का काम करते है। मंगलवार को वह अपने गांव एकमा थाना क्षेत्र के तिलकाहा मतदान करने गई थी। इसी दौरान बुधवार की सुबह में पता चला कि उसकी छोटी पुत्री चांदनी कुमारी ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। उसकी उम्र करीब 12 वर्ष आत्महत्या करने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। फिलहाल पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है । घटना के समय उसके पिता और बड़ी बहन वह भाई घर में थे। किशोरी ने कमरे को बंद कर गले में दुपट्टे से फंदा लगाकर पंखे से झूल गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें