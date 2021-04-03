पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:न्यूनतम 11 और अधिकतम 24 डिग्री पर पहुंचा तापमान

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • केवल सुबह में ही दिख रहा है कोहरा

जिले में ठंड से अब राहत मिलने लगी है। न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में रोज बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री रहा। जबकि बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री था। इस तरह न्सूनतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान में एक डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई थी। इस वजह से ठंड का असर कम होने लगा है। मौसम विभाग की वेबसाइट से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को भी तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है।

हालांकि अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम कुछ खराब रहने की भी उम्मीद है। गुरुवार की सुबह में कुछ भागों में कोहरा छाया हुआ था। लेकिन दिन होने के साथ ही धूप भी निकल गई। इस तरह तीन दिन पहले तक जिला दो दिन पहले तक ठंड की पूरी तरह से चपेट में था और लोगों को घर से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया था। लेकिन अब लोगों को राहत मिल गई है। लोगों का कहना था कि अब इसी तरह मौसम साफ रहेगा और धूप निकलती रहेगी तो बसंत पंचमी के बाद से ठंड पूरी तरह खत्म हो जाएगी।

