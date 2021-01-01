पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Chhapra
  • The Child Died In The Womb Twice, Then A Plan Was Made To Raise The Child From The Hospital With The Mother, Reiki Was Executed For Three Hours.

नवजात चोरी प्रकरण:दो बार गर्भ में ही बच्चा मर गया, फिर मां के साथ मिलकर अस्पताल से बच्चा उठाने का बनाया प्लान, तीन घंटे रेकी कर घटना को दिया अंजाम

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला ने दाे शादी की, पहले से बच्चा नहीं हुअा ताे काेर्ट से तलाक लेकर दूसरी शादी की, फिर भी नहीं हुआ तो दूसरे के बच्चे को उठाया

सदर अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू से चुराए गए नवजात को एसआईटी ने बरामद करने में महत्वपूर्ण कामयाबी हासिल की है। इस मामले का खुलासा ने कई एक सवाल भी खड़ा कर दिया। इसकी कहानी भी कुछ मार्मिक निकल कर सामने आई है। चोरी के आरोपित महिला की आठ साल पहले शादी हुई थी। बहुत दिनों तक बच्चा नहीं हुआ तो अनबन होने लगा। प्रताड़ना को झेली। उसके बाद कोर्ट में मुकदमा भी चला। उसके बाद परिवार न्यायालय से डायवोर्स ली। फिर घर वालों ने दूसरी शादी कराई। इस पति से दो बार महिला गर्भधारण की लेकिन बच्चा मर गया।

गर्भपात हो जाने से परेशान हो गई। ससुरालवालों व गांववालों की ताना से तंग आ गई थी। उसके बाद महिला ने इस बार अपने ससुरालवालों को यह बता कर कि गर्भ है मायके चली गई। कई माह से रह रही थी। ससुराल के लोग यहां तक कि पति को भी जानकारी थी कि बच्चा होने वाला है। महिला ने मायके में अपने मां से वृतांत बताई और फिर अस्पताल से बच्चा उठाने का प्लान बनाया। 23 जनवरी को मां के साथ रिंकू देवी अस्पताल गई और एसएनसीयू के तरफ करीब तीन घंटे तक रेकी की। अंदर कई बार गई। वह बच्चे की तलाश कर रही थी। इस दौरान कुछ ही घंटे पहले एक नवजात को भर्ती लिया गया था।

अस्पताल में महिला के कपड़ा से पहचान हुई तब पकड़ में आई चोरी
बच्चे को मंडल कारा के पीछे आरसी चाइल्ड हेल्थ केयर से बरामद किया गया है। यह चोरी पकड़ में कपड़े से आई है। नवजात को जिस कपड़े में लपेटा गया था। वह कपड़ा व चोरी के समय पहनी गयी साड़ी व शॉल भी उनके घर से बरामद किया गया है। नवजात के चोरी होने के बाद एसआईटी की टीम ने सभी चिकित्साकर्मियों से बारी- बारी से पूछताछ की। इतना ही सुराग मिला था कि बच्चा चुराने वाली महिला भी अपने पति का नाम सुशील कुमार बताई थी।

चिकित्साकर्मियों से कहा- उसके पति का नाम सुशील कुमार और वह बच्चे की मां है
रिंकू देवी नवजात शिशु को चोरी करने चिकित्सा कर्मियों को बताया कि उसके पति का नाम सुशील कुमार है और वह बच्चे की मां है। इस वजह से चिकित्सा कर्मियों ने उसे प्रवेश की इजाजत दे दी। इसका फायदा उठाकर वह बच्चा चुराकर भाग। नवजात के पिता का नाम भी सुशील कुमार साह है और उसकी मां का नाम राजंती देवी है। इसी वजह से गलतफहमी हुई और दोनों महिलाओं ने मिलकर बच्चा चोरी की। और वह पहले से अस्पताल में रेकी कर रही थी। महिला को यह पता चल गया था कि सुशील कुमार का बच्चा एसएनसीयू में भर्ती है।

कर्मियों की नहीं है संलिप्तता लापरवाही के कारण हुई घटना
एसएनसीयू से बच्चा चोरी के मामले में चिकित्सा कर्मियों की संलिप्तता का कोई साक्ष्य नहीं मिला है। जांच के क्रम में किसी भी चिकित्सा कर्मी के इस घटना में संलिप्तता की बात सामने नहीं आई है, लेकिन उनकी लापरवाही जरूर है, जिसके कारण यह घटना हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले में अन्य बिंदुओं पर भी जांच की जा रही है।
संतोष कुमार, पुलिस अधीक्षक,सारण

