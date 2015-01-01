पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी समारोह:समाज के सहयोग से सम्पन्न हुआ आदर्श विवाह , दीपक और अंजनी परिणय सूत्र में बंध गए

छपरा15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आदर्श तरीके से हुई शादी।

जिला का दिघवारा थाना क्षेत्रांतर्गत चकनूर स्थित बाबा गुप्तेश्वर महादेव मंदिर परिसर में शुक्रवार को संपन्न एक आदर्श विवाह लोगों के बीच चर्चा का केंद्र रहा। इस विवाह के साक्षी सैकड़ों नगरवासी बने।लोगों ने इसकी सराहना भी की। दिघवारा समाज के सहयोग रहा सराहनीय प्रबुद्ध लोगों के सहयोग से यह विवाह संपन्न हो हुआ। शास्त्रोक्ति यहां सत्य हुई कि विवाह ईश्वर के यहां ही तय रहता है। लिहाजा, ऐसी ही स्थिति चकनूर के बाबा गुप्तेश्वर नाथ मंदिर परिसर में देखने को मिली।

पटना अगमकुआं के स्व. विश्वनाथ महतो के पुत्र दीपक कुमार पटना के गायघाट निवासी सुरेश महतो की बेटी अंजनी के साथ परिणय सूत्र में आबद्ध हुए और सैकड़ों स्थानीय लोगों ने वर वधू को आशीष दिया। दुल्हा दीपक के माता व पिता दोनों का निधन हो चुका है जबकि दुल्हन अंजनी की मां नहीं है। जानकारी के मुताबिक दुल्हा दीपक बिजनेस के सिलसिले में बराबर दिघवारा आता था। जिस कारण उसकी मुलाकात दिघवारा के बस स्टैंड के चंद्रनारायण मेहता व बलराम कुमार के साथ हुई। फिर दीपक की दोनों से घनिष्ठता बढ़ी तो इन दोनों युवकों ने पहल करते हुए दरियादिली दिखाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें