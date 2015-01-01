पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:गड़खा के दोहरे हत्याकांड का कारण प्रेम प्रसंग था, 2 घंटे में ही हुआ खुलासा

छपरा8 घंटे पहले
  • शौकत ने डेढ़ लाख में परशुराम को दी थी सुपारी

जिले के गङखा थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीराजपुर गांव की बहुचर्चित दोहरे हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने दो घंटे के अंदर न केवल चार अपराधियों को हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, बल्कि इस पूरे प्रकरण का उद्भेदन करने में पुलिस ने महत्वपूर्ण कामयाबी हासिल की है। उक्त बातें पुलिस अधीक्षक धूरत सायली सावलाराम ने गरखा थाना में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सोमवार की शाम को कही। उन्होंने बताया कि मोतीराजपुर गांव में चाचा- भतीजा 26 वर्षीय संजय सिंह तथा 55 वर्षीय नागेंद्र सिंह की हत्या रविवार की रात को करीब 8:00 बजे कर दी गई थी।

घटना के करीब 2 घंटे के अंदर चार अपराधियों को हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। हत्या के कारणों का खुलासा कर दिया गया है। हत्या में प्रयुक्त हथियार और दो मोटरसाइकिल भी बरामद की गई है। हत्या करने के मामले में चार अपराधियों को हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में गोली लगने से घायल संजय सिंह के दूसरे चाचा नित्यानंद सिंह गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं, जिनका इलाज पटना में चल रहा है। हत्या की सुपारी देने वाला शौकत अली फरार है, जिसे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है।

शौकत की प्रेमिका के साथ सत्येंद्र का प्रेम प्रसंग
गड़खा के मोतीराजपुर में हुए दोहरे हत्या का कारण प्रेम प्रसंग है। मोतीराजपुर गांव के ही शौकत अली की प्रेमिका कसरीन बीबी के साथ संजय के मौसेरे भाई सत्येन्द्र सिंह का प्रेम प्रसंग और इस मामले में संजय का हस्तक्षेप घटना का मुख्य कारण है। शौकत अली ने ही डेढ़ लाख रुपए में परशुराम राय को हत्या करने की सुपारी दी थी। एडवांस में पचास हजार रुपये भी उसने दी थी।

