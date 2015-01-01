पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:पीजी में नामांकन के लिए विवि ने छात्रों को दिया चार दिन का अतिरिक्त समय

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • छात्रों के हंगामा को देख दो दिनों तक एडमिशन पर लगा था ब्रेक

जेपीविवि में पीजी एडमिशन में एससी-एसटी के छात्र-छात्राएं एवं सामान्य वर्ग के छात्राओं से शुल्क लिए जाने के मामले पर विवि ने नए आदेश जारी कर उनसे एडमिशन शुल्क लिए जाने पर तत्काल रोक लगा दिया है। विभिन्न पीजी कॉलेजों में सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों की तरह ही उपरोक्त वर्ग के छात्रों से भी शुल्क लिए जाने तथा सीबीसीएस सिस्टम को जल्दीबाजी में लागू करने से छात्रों में काफी आक्रोश था । इसको लेकर विभिन्न छात्र संगठनों ने विवि में बवाल काटने के साथ ही वीसी को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा था। जिसके बाद विवि प्रशासन ने आनन-फानन में दो दिनों तक पीजी एडमिशन पर रोक लगा दिया था। विवि ने एडमिशन के लिए 6 से 9 नवंबर तक की तिथि निर्धारित किया था। अब विवि ने छात्रों को एडमिशन के लिए 2 दिन का अतिरिक्त समय दिया है।

ऐसे में अब चयनित छात्र 10-11 एवं पुन:23-24नवंबर को अपना एडमिशन करा सकेंगे।विवि द्वारा पीजी फर्स्ट ईयर के सत्र 2018-2020 एवं सत्र 2019-2021 दोनों सत्र में एक साथ एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया चलाया जा रहा था। एडमिशन के लिए चयनित छात्रों की फर्स्ट मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। नए आदेश में कुलपति के आदेश पर रजिस्ट्रार ने सभी पीजी हेड व पीजी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों से आदेश का पालन करने तथा प्रतिदिन अपने यहां होने वाले एडमिशन की डिटेल युएमआईएस पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने को कहा है।

