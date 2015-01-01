पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:नल-जल योजना के तहत लगने वाले नल की चोरी

मशरकएक घंटा पहले
ठंड और कोहरे के असर बढ़ रहा है। वैसे-वैसे चोर सब के हौसले बुलंद होते जा रहे हैं। इनके हौसले तो अब इतने बढ़ गए हैं कि मुख्यमंत्री निश्चय पेयजल योजना ग्रामीण के तहत लगने वाले घर के दरवाजे से नल खुल रहा है। पिछले कई रातो से बहरौली गांव के वार्ड न0- एक बहरौली (पाण्डेय टोला) में चोरों का चोरी का अंजाम देना आम बात बना हुआ है। पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार इस मुहल्ला का नल-जल योजना के तहत लगने वाला नल खुल रहा है।

करीब 150 घर बस्ती वाला इस वार्ड के लगभग सभी दरवाजे के पास लगने वाला नल खुल रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि ज्यादा ठंड पड़ने के कारण हम सभी जल्द ही घरों के अंदर सो जाते हैं। जिस कारण लोहे पर पीतल कलर का नल चोरों के द्वारा चोरी कर लिया जा रहा है।

बताते चले कि इसी वार्ड में मुख्यमंत्री नल-जल योजना के तहत लगने वाले बोरिंग के पास से स्टेबलाइजर भी चोरी हुआ था। और करीब 2 महीने पहले भी इसी वार्ड में नवनिर्मित बने उच्च विद्यालय में से चावल, पंखा आदि समान चोरी हुआ था। मुखिया अजीत सिंह ऐसी घटना को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन से इसकी जांच कराए जाने की मांग की है।

