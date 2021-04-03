पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकल करते धराए:इंटर परीक्षा में तीन परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते पकड़ा गया

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • चौथे दिन सबसे अधिक परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

जिले में 80 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर चौथे दिन पहली पाली की परीक्षा में 46,124 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 20312 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। पहली पाली में 1266 और दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में 463 परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। चौथे दिन कुल तीन परीक्षार्थी को नकल करते अफसरों ने पकड़ लिया। जिसे परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। छपरा सदर में दो और सोनपुर में एक परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया है। नगरा के दो केन्द्रों पर चौथे दिन भी किसी छात्र के निष्कासन के साथ शांतिपूर्ण ढ़ंग से सम्पन्न हो गया।

दंडाधिकारी विजय कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि बीबी राम उच्च विद्यालय नगरा में चौथे दिन प्रथम पाली में संचालित हुई। अंग्रेजी में 696 परीक्षार्थियों को सम्मिलित होना था जिसमें 4 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहा। वहीं द्वितीय पाली में संचालित हो रहे कला संकाय के इतिहास की परीक्षा में कुल 92 परीक्षार्थियों में से 2 अनुपस्थित रहे। उधर दंडाधिकारी मेराज आलम ने बताया कि राणा प्रताप उच्च सह उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय रामपुर कला में प्रथम पाली में 713 परीक्षार्थियों में से 6 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में है 95 परीक्षार्थियों में से तीन अनुपस्थित रहे।

