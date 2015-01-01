पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Chhapra
  • Today, Deepawali Will Be Celebrated On Pradosh Kaalin Amavasya Night, Godhuli Bela Auspicious Auspicious For Lakshmi Puja From 5 Pm To 7.30

शुभ मुहूर्त:आज प्रदोष कालीन अमावस्या की रात में मनाई जाएगी दीपावली, गोधूली बेला 5 बजे से 7.30 तक लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस वर्ष शनिवार को मनेगी दिवाली, यह पर्व अंधकार पर प्रकाश के विजय प्रतिक है

छोटी दीपावली जिसे हम यमदियरी कहते हैं शुक्रवार को मनाया गया। आचार्य हरेराम शास्त्री ने बताया कि रात में घर से बाहर चौमुखी दीया नीचे अनाज रख कर जलाने से यमराज प्रसन्न होते हैं और भक्तों को यम यातना से रक्षा करते हैं और बचाते हैं। इस वर्ष 14 नवम्बर शनिवार को दीपावली पर्व धूम धाम से मनाया जाएगा ,साथ ही एक बड़ा दीप प्रभु श्री राम के नाम से भी जलाया जाएगा। पंडित प्रकाश तिवारी ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर को दिन में 1 बजकर 49 मिनट से अमावस्या लग रही है, जो प्रदोष काल में मिल रही है।

जबकि दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को अमावस्या दिन में 11:00 बजकर 27 मिनट तक ही है,जो प्रदोष रहित है। अतः निर्णयसिंधु के अनुसार दीपावली 14 नवंबर को ही मनाई जाएगी। पंडित जी ने बताया कि शास्त्रों में प्रदोष काल अति महत्वपूर्ण होता है जो गृहस्थों तथा व्यापारी वर्गों के लिए अत्यंत लाभदायक होता है। साथ ही अमावस्या व्यापिनी महा निशीथ काल तंत्रादि क्रियाओं के लिए शुभ होता है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित सोनू उपाध्याय जी बताते हैं कि दीपावली आध्यात्मिक अंधकार पर आंतरिक प्रकाश,अज्ञान पर ज्ञान,असत्य पर सत्य, बुराई पर अच्छाई तथा निराशा पर आशा की विजय का त्यौहार है। यह पर्व नेपाल में अत्यंत प्रसिद्ध है क्योंकि इसी दिन से नेपाली संवत्सर का आरंभ भी होता है।
एक बड़ा दीप प्रभु श्री राम के नाम से भी जलाया जाएगा

दिपावली के 12 लग्न: आचार्य हरेराम शास्त्री के अनुसार तुला लग्न प्रातः 4 32 से 6 बजकर 50 मिनट तक ।वृश्चिक 6 बजकर 47 मिनट तक ।धनु लग्न 11 बजकर 10 मिनट तक । मकर लग्न 12 बजकर 57 मिनट तक । कुम्भ लग्न 2 बजकर 28 मिनट तक। मीन लग्न 3 बजकर 56 मिनट तक । मेष लग्न शाम 5 बजकर 33 मिनट तक ।वृष लग्न 7 बजकर 29 मिनट तक । मिथुन लग्न 9 बजकर 43 मिनट रात्रि तक । कर्क लग्न रात्रि 12 बजकर 1 मिनट तक ।सिंह लग्न रात्रि 12 बजकर 1 मिनट से 2 बजकर 15 मिनट तक ।इसमें सिंह लग्न में पूजा की विशेष महता है। सभी 12 राशियों को ध्यान में रखकर मुहूर्त दिया गया है ।भक्त गण गोधूली वेला में भी लक्ष्मी जी की पूजा अर्चना कर अभीष्ट प्राप्त कर सकते हैं ।

गोधन कल: गोधन 15 नवम्बर रविवार को दिन में 12 बजे के बाद पारा जाएगा । 16 नवम्बर सोमवार को सुबह 9 बजकर 12 मिनट के बाद कुटा जाएगा।
दीपोत्सव पर क्या-क्या करें?

  • दीपावली में गजाभिषिक्त लक्ष्मी की आराधना करने से इष्ट कामनाओं की की सिद्धि होती है।
  • इस दिन घी का 11 दीपक जलाकर।
  • नमस्ते सर्वदेवानां वरदासि हरे: प्रिया।
  • या गतिस्त्वत्प्रपन्नानां सा मे भूयात्वदर्चनात्।।
  • इस मंत्र से भगवान गणपति तथा माॅं लक्ष्मी का पूजन करें। साथ ही ऐरावतसमारूढ़ो वज्रहस्तो महाबल:। शतयज्ञाधिपो देवस्तमा इंद्राय ते नमः।। से इन्द्र तथा धनदाय नमस्तुभ्यं निधिपद्माधिपाय च। भवंतु त्वत्प्रसादान्मे धनधान्यादिसम्पद:।। इस मंत्र से कुबेर का पूजन करें।
