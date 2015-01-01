पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्योपासना:अाज शाम 05:01 मिनट पर अस्ताचलगामी तो कल सुबह 06:13 मिनट पर उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ ही संपन्न होगा महापर्व

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम ने लोगों से की अपील, कोरोना काल में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अर्घ्य देने से बचे और घर की छत या फिर आस-पास ही करें सूर्योपासना

खरना के साथ ही आज से 36 घंटों का निर्जला व्रत शुरू हो गया है। वहीं सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ के तीसरे दिन यानी शुक्रवार शाम 05ः 01 मिनट पर डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। जबकि कल यानि शनिवार को सुबह 06ः13 मिनट पर उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही लाेक आस्था महापर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर से विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षात्मक उपाय किए हैं। छठ घाटों पर डीएम ने लोगों से अपील की है कि कोरोना काल में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अर्घ्य देने से बचने की जरूरत है।

उन्होंने अपील की है कि अगर आपके पास छत या घर के आस-पास खाली जमीन है तो इस वर्ष इसी जगह से सूर्योपासना करें ताकि आप और आपका परिवार कोरोना संक्रमण से सुरक्षित रहे। वहीं शुक्रवार को छठ की अंतिम खरीदारी के लिए पूरा शहर बाजार सज गया है। शहर से ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें की सड़क किनारे भी दुकानें सजी रही। जिसके कारण पूरे शहर में मेला जैसा दृश्य देखने को मिला। अधिक संख्या में लोगों के शहर आ जाने के कारण दिन भर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। हालांकि इस दौरान प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था भी दुरूस्त दिखी, जिसके कारण जाम के लगने के बावजूद लोगों को अधिक पेरशानी नहीं हुई। गुरुवार अल सुबह से ही शहर में लोगों की काफी चहल-पहल थी। सड़क किनारे दुकानदार रात में ही अपनी दुकान लगाकर सड़क किनारे सोए, फिर सुबह उठकर अपनी दुकान सजाकर बैठ गए। ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार इस छठ को शास्त्रीय रूप से प्रतिहार षष्ठी के नाम से जाना जाता है। नदियों में कटि प्रमाण अर्थात कमर तक पानी मे जाकर श्री सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य देना चाहिए। विशेष परिस्थिति में घर में जलाशय पोखर आदि पर अतः जहां से भगवान सूर्य सीधे दिखे वहां से तांबे के लोटे में जल लेकर, शंख में दूध भरकर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देना कल्याणकारी होता है। साथ ही कहा कि सकल दारिद्र, सकल पापक्षय, कुष्ठ व्याधि,महा व्याधि,सकल रोग नाश,चिरंजीवी पुत्र पौत्र, गौधन, सुख सौभाग्य,समृद्धि एवं सकल मनोरथ सिद्धि की कामना पूर्ति के लिए यह महान सूर्योपासना का पर्व आयोजित किया जाता है।

घाटों पर एसडीआरएफ के साथ एनडीआरएफ भी तैनात, निजी वाहन घाटों तक नहीं जाएंगे, मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है

लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत बुधवार नहाय-खाय के साथ हुआ था। गुरुवार लोहंडा को व्रतियों ने पवित्र जल लेकर अरवा चावल, गुड़ और दुध से युक्त प्रसाद तैयार किया। उसके बाद खरना किया। अगले दिन शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करेंगे। इस पर्व मे पवित्रता का खास ख्याल रखा जाता है। गांव एवं शहर के युवा घाटों की साफ-सफाई में लग गए है। इसके अलावा सभी गांव मे नली गली की साफ सफाई की जा रही है।

सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क जरूरी
प्रशासनिक अनुमान के अनुसार अपील के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के मध्य नजर 30 से 35 प्रतिशत लोग घर पर छठ मना सकते है। बच्चे और बुजुर्गों को घाटों पर नहीं आने की अपील की गई है। घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क का पहनना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। वहां पर इसकी मॉनिटरिंग भी की जायेंगी। हालांकि ग्रामीण इलाकों में प्रशासक की इस अपील का खास असर नहीं दिखेगा।

घाटों पर सेनेटाइज का भी प्रबंध
छठ घाटों पर सेनेटाइजेशन कराने के बावजूद भी सेनेटाइजर रखा जायेगा। ताकि कोई लोग कुछ इधर-उधर छूएंगे तो हाथ को सेनेटाइज कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही मास्क भी लगाने की अपील की जायेगी। वहां पहुंचे लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस को मेंटेन करें यह प्रशासनिक अधिकारी अपील करेंगे।

छठ पर चलेंगी निःशुल्क टेम्पो
गड़खा। गड़खा चिरांद रोड़ पर गड़खा बाजार से लेकर जिल्काबाद तक निःशुल्क टेम्पो सेवा शुरू होंगी।जिससे छठ व्रतियों के साथ ही आम यात्रियों को भी शुक्रवार को निःशुल्क यात्रा कराई जाएगी।ड्राइबर संघ ने बताया कि हर साल छठ पर निःशुल्क परिचालन होती हैं।

निजी नावों के परिचालन पर रोक
सरकारी नावों को छोड़ कर नदियों में निजी नावों का परिचालन 18 नवंबर से ही छठ पूजा की समाप्ति तक बंद रखा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रायः ऐसा देखा जाता है कि छठ के दिन पटना की तरफ से लोग नावों के द्वारा नदी में बीच के टापू तक चले आते हैं। ऐसा इस बार नही होना चाहिए।

गंडकी नदी के बीच जलधारा में दिखेगा भगवान भास्कर का प्रतिमा

जिले में लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के मौके पर करो ना गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप नंबर वन व्यवस्था बनियापुर के गंडकी नदी तट कराह पर होगा। व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेने के लिए पदाधिकारियों का तांता घाट पर लगा रहा। पूजा समिति के प्रयास का पदाधिकारियों ने मुक्त कंठ प्रशंसा की। बनियापुर प्रखंड के गंडकी नदी तट कराह में इस बार छठ महोत्सव में पारंपरिक रूप से होने वाले सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम कोविड-19 के नियमों के अनुरूप स्थगित कर दिया गया है। वह है इस बार लोक आस्था के इस महापर्व में लोगों को गंडकी नदी के बीच धारे में भगवान भास्कर की 15 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा मुख्य आकर्षण के रूप में बनाई गई है। इसके अतिरिक्त काशी के बैठकों के द्वारा समकालीन एवं प्रात कालीन गंगा महाआरती का आयोजन किया गया है।

जिसमें 200 लोगों को एक साथ खड़ा होने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के दायरे को दर्शाया गया है। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक राकेश कुमार निकुंभ ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग एवं जिला प्रशासन के उच्च मापदंडों के पावन का पूर्णता प्रयास किया जा रहा है । घाट परिसर में आने वाले सभी व्रतियों को निशुल्क कपड़े का मास्क उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा साथ ही घाट में ऑटोमेटिक सेनेटाइजर मशीन मुख्य द्वार पर लगाया जाएगा।

