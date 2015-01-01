पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुष्ठान:आज नहाय- खाय के साथ शुरू होगा चार दिवसीय महापर्व का अनुष्ठान

छपरा10 घंटे पहले
लोकआस्था व सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। अनुष्ठान के पहले दिन बुधवार को श्रद्धालु व्रती अल सुबह नदी में स्नान करेंगे। इसके बाद पूरी पवित्रता के साथ अरवा चावल का भात, चने की दाल, एवं लौकी व चने की दाल की सब्जी सेंधा नमक में बनाकर सेवन करेंगे। इसके साथ ही छठ व्रत का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। नहाय-खाय के दिन परिचित एवं रिश्तेदारों को भी प्रसाद ग्रहण कराया जाता है। नहाय-खाय के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को श्रद्धालु व्रती नर-नारी खरना करेंगे।

खरना के दिन शाम तक व्रती निर्जला उपवास रहते हैं। भगवान भास्कर के अस्त होने के बाद वे पवित्र नदी में स्नान कर पूरी पवित्रता के साथ खरना करते हैं। खरना का प्रसाद मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी से बनाया जाता है। इस दिन रोटी एवं गुड़ का खीर प्रसाद के रूप में बनाया जाता है। खरना के दिन व्रती सिर्फ एक पहर ही भोजन करते हैं। इसके बाद से 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो जाता है। व्रत के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को व्रती बांस या पीत्तल के सूप पर पकवान, फल एवं ईख रखकर भगवान भास्कर को अ‌र्घ्य देकर सुख समृद्धि की कामना करेंगे।

व्रत के चौथे दिन उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अ‌र्घ्य अर्पण के साथ अनुष्ठान हो जाएगा सम्पन्न

घरों में पर्व की तैयारी शुरू
घरों में छठ पर्व की तैयारी में व्रती महिलाओं के साथ घर के अन्य सदस्य भी जुट गए हैं। घरों को साफ-सुथरा कर उसे पवित्र किया जा रहा है। जिस कमरे में महिलाएं व्रत करेंगी, उसे भी पूरी तरह से साफ कर गंगा जल से पवित्र किया जा रहा है। घरों में पर्व का माहौल बन गया गया है। छोटे बच्चों पर खास ध्यान दिया जा रहा है ताकि वे पूजा के सामानों को छू न सकें। पकवान बनाने के लिए गेहूं को साफ-सुथरा किया जा रहा है। उसके बाद उसे नहाय-खाय के दिन धोकर सुखाया जाएगा। उसी गेहूं के आटा से खरना के दिन भी रोटी व पकवान बनाया जाएगा।

खतरनाक घाटों पर की जा रही है बैरकेडिंग
चार दिनी महापर्व छठ की तैयारी को लेकर डीएम छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर खतरनाक घाटों पर बैरकेडिंग कराने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही घाटों पर साफ को लेकर नगर निगम को निर्देश दिया है। लेकिन अभी पिछले साल की तरह महापर्व को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारियां शुरू नहीं हुई हैं। कोरोनाकाल में यह त्योहार चुनौतियों से भरा है।

बाजारों में खरीदारी करने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़
छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में खरीदारी करने के लिए भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है। बाजारों में देर शाम तक चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। नारियल, बांस का दउरा, सूप आदि सामान बिक रहे हैं। इसके लिए सैकड़ो अस्थायी दुकानें भी सजी हैं। लोग पूजा से संबंधित सामानों को खरीदने में व्यस्त हैं, वहीं कपड़े की भी खरीदारी जोर शोर से की जा रही है। छठ में उपयोग की जाने वाली पूजा सामग्री में बांस की बनी सूप, डाला, मिट्टी के दीए, हल्दी के गांठ लगे पौधे, मूली, अड़वी, सूथनी अदरक, तरह-तरह के फल से बाजार पट गया है।​​​​​​​

