टीकाकरण है जीवन रक्षक:बीमारियों के खिलाफ सुरक्षा कवच है संपूर्ण टीकाकरण

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • टीकाकरण स्थल पर कोविड-19 से संबंधित सभी सावधानियों का करें पालन

बीमारियों के खिलाफ संपूर्ण टीकाकरण सुरक्षा कवच है। बच्चों को बीमारियों से बचाने के लिए टीका लगाना बेहद जरूरी है। संपूर्ण टीकाकरण से ही स्वस्थ बचपन की शुरूआत होगी। बच्चें स्वस्थ रहेंगे तभी बेहतर समाज का निर्माण किया जा सकता है। बच्चें ही देश के भविष्य है। इसी उद्देश्य 10 नवंबर को विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस मनाया जाता है। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में आने वाले सभी लाभार्थियों को टीकाकरण के महत्व के बारे में जागरूक भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के द्वारा किया जाता है। इसको लेकर केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से आम जनों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास किया है। कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए टीकाकरण कराने की अपील की गई है।

टीकाकरण से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता का होगा विकास
जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. अजय कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि हमारे शरीर में संक्रमण से बचाव रखने के लिए प्रकृति एक तरह से सुरक्षा होती है। जिसे प्रतिरक्षण क्षमता या इम्युनिटी कहा जाता है। जब हमारे शरीर में कोई संक्रमण होता है तो हमारा शरीर इन संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए कुछ रसायनों को पैदा करता है जिनको एंटी बॉडीज कहा जाता है। ये एंटी बॉडीज इन्फेक्शन या संक्रमण पैदा करने वाले जीवाणुओं से हमारी रक्षा करते हैं और उसके ठीक होने के बाद भी हमारे शरीर में ही रहते हैं। यह हमारे शरीर में जिंदगी भर के लिए रक्षा करने के लिए रहता है।

गर्भवती और नवजात का टीकाकरण जरूरी है
गर्भावस्था में महिलाओं को नियमित टीकाकरण करवाना चाहिए। गर्भावस्था के दौरान प्रसव पूर्व चार जांच के साथ ही टीकाकरण कार्ड को सुरक्षित रखना चाहिए। प्रसव के बाद नवजात को भी नियमित टीकाकरण करवाना चाहिए। टीकाकरण शिशुओं को बहुत सी गंभीर बीमारियों से बचाकर रखता है। टीकाकरण की जानकारी के लिए कोई भी महिला अपने क्षेत्र की आशा या एएनएम से सम्पर्क कर सकती हैं।

कोरोना काल में नियम का पालन कर टीकाकरण

  • हमेशा फेस कवर या मास्क पहन कर है टीकाकरण स्थल पर जाएं
  • टीकाकरण स्थल पर 2 गज की शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करें, अनावश्यक भीड़ न लगाएं
  • अपने हाथ को साबुन व पानी से लगातार धोएं
  • साबुन पानी की अनुपलब्धता में अल्कोहल आधारित सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग करें
  • आंख, नाक और मुंह को छूने से बचें
  • छींकते या खांसते वक्त मुंह को रूमाल से ढकें

ये टीका लगवाना जरूरी
यूनिसेफ एसएमसी आरती त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि हर महिला को गर्भावस्था के दौरान टेटनस के दो टीके लगवाने चाहिये। पहला टीका गर्भावस्था का पता चलते ही व दूसरा टीका उसके एक महीने के बाद। ये टीके शिशु को टेटनस से बचाते हैं। अगर पहली गर्भावस्था में टेटनस के दो टीके ले लिए गए और दूसरी गर्भावस्था तीन साल के अंदर हो तब टीटी बूस्टर का ही टीका लगेगा। उन्होंने बच्चों का टीकाकरण यथा बीसीजी, डीपीटी 1, डीपीटी-2, डीपीटी-3 के साथ खसरा सहित पोलियो की खुराक जरूरी है।

