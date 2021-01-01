पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनहोनी:ट्रैक्टर ने बाइक में मारी ठाेकर, गिरने के बाद किशोर को रौंदा, मौत, युवक 10 फीट दूर गिरा

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • नगरा के कादीपुर विवाह भवन के पास हुआ हादसा, चालक ट्रैक्टर छोड़कर फरार

जिले के नगरा थाना क्षेत्र के कादीपुर विवाह भवन के पास अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर के धक्के से बाइक सवार एक किशोर की मौत सोमवार की शाम को हो गयी, जबकि बाइक चला रहा युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मृतक की पहचान मकेर थाना क्षेत्र के एकडेरवा मसूरिया गांव निवासी धर्मनाथ राय के 14 वर्षीय पुत्र मोनू कुमार के रूप में की गई है। घायल युवक उसी गांव के बद्री बैठा के पुत्र सुनील कुमार बैठा है। परिजनों ने बताया कि मोनू अपनी रिश्तेदारी में जा रहा था । इसी दौरान ट्रैक्टर ने बाइक में ठोकर मार दी।

गिरने के बाद पीछे बैठे मोनू को अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर ने पूरी तरह कुचल डाला। जबकि ठोकर लगने से बाइक चला रहा युवक दूर फेंका गया, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। घायल अवस्था में दोनों को सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां मोनू को चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वही सदर अस्पताल के आपातकालीन कक्ष में सुनील का इलाज चल रहा है। भगवान बाजार थाना की पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया तथा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। इस मामले में परिजनों के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। दुर्घटना के बाद चालक ट्रैक्टर छोड़ कर भागने में कामयाब रहा। नगरा थाना की पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर लिया है। इस घटना की सूचना के बाद से मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल है और मातम छाया हुआ है।

मकेर में बाइक दुर्घटना में दो युवक जख्मी
परसा थाना क्षेत्र के बहलोलपुर में बाइक दुर्घटना में दो बाइक सवार युवक बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से दोनों घायल युवकों को प्राथमिक उपचार हेतु सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र परसा में भर्ती कराया गया। घायलों में बलिगांव गांव निवासी नागेश्वर राय का 24 वर्षीय पुत्र विकास कुमार व उमेश राय का 19 वर्षीय पुत्र मिथलेश कुमार बताया जाता है। दोनों घायल युवकों को चिकित्सक द्वारा प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया। वहीं विकास कुमार को गम्भीर स्थित को देखते हुए पटना पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया। घटना के संबंध में परिजनों ने बताया कि दोनों युवक बाइक से एक साथ जा रहा था। रास्ते में अनियंत्रित होकर खुद सड़क पर गिर गया। जिससे दोनों युवक बुरी तरह घायल हो गया।

डेरनी में दो बाइक में टक्कर,पति-पत्नी जख्मी
डेरनी थाना क्षेत्र के दिघवारा भेल्दी मुख्य पथ पर रसूलपुर गांव के पास बाइक दुर्घटना में पति पत्नी घायल हो गए। जिसको स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र परसा में भर्ती कराया। चिकित्सक द्वारा प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया। घायल भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र के फिरोजपुर गांव निवासी बैजनाथ सिंह का पुत्र लीलू सिंह व उनकी पत्नी रत्ना कुमारी बताई जाती हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार घायल व्यक्ति डेरनी से आधार कार्ड बनवाकर अपने घर फिरोजपुर वापस लौट रहा था कि इसी दौरान एक अनियंत्रित बाइक ने पीछे से बाइक में ठोकर मार दिया। जिससे इनका बाइक गिर गया और पति पत्नी घायल हो गए।

अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने रेलवे फाटक को किया क्षतिग्रस्त, आरपीएफ ने चालक को किया गिरफ्तार
पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे छपरा- बलिया रेल खंड पर गौतम स्थान तथा बकुल्हां स्टेशनों के बीच समपार फाटक संख्या 65 ए को एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने रविवार की रात को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। गेटमैन की सूचना पर पहुंचे रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के जवानों ने ट्रक चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है तथा ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया गया है। इस घटना के कारण ट्रेनों के परिचालन पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा है। छपरा- मांझी एन एच 19 पर मंझनपुरा रेलवे समपार फाटक पार करने के क्रम में एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने फाटक पर लगे बैरियर को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।

इस घटना की सूचना गेटमैन ने कंट्रोल को दी। कंट्रोल की सूचना पर छपरा जंक्शन से रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के जवान पहुंचे तथा मझनपुरा स्थित समपार फाटक संख्या 65 ए क्षतिग्रस्त करने वाले ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया और चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार चालक को आरपीएफ के द्वारा जेल भेज दिया गया। इस मामले में आरपीएफ के द्वारा ट्रक चालक तथा ट्रक के खिलाफ एक मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

