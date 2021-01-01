पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेलकूद:त्रिलोकचक ने रानीपुर को हरा किक्रेट कप पर जमाया कब्जा

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिघवारा प्रखण्ड के मलखाचक गाँव स्थित स्व जासा सिंह क्रीड़ा मैदान मे शुक्रवार को मलखाचक क्रिकेट प्रीमियर लीग का फाइनल मैच रानीपुर तथा त्रिलोकचक के बीच खेला गया जिसमें त्रिलोकचक की टीम ने रानीपुर टीम को हराकर विजेता ट्राफी पर कब्जा जमा लिया।खेल आरम्भ होने से पहले मैच का विधिवत उद्घाटन बरुआं पंचायत के मुखिया सुधीर सिंह ने फीता काटकर तथा खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर किया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी रानीपुर की टीम ने निर्धारित 16 ओवर में 109 रन बनाये जवाब में लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी त्रिलोकचक की टीम ने 12 ओवर में ही लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति कर ली तथा विजेता कप पर कब्जा जमा लिया।मैन ऑफ द मैच त्रिलोकचक टीम के सोनू को तथा मैन ऑफ द सीरीज का पुरस्कार कप्तान कन्हैया को दिया गया।विजेता तथा उपविजेता टीम को मुख्य अतिथि मुखिया सुधीर सिंह ने ट्राफी प्रदान किया।टूर्नामेंट के सफल आयोजन मे विनित कुमार,राजेश कुमार,गुड्डू कुमार,सुजीत कुमार आदि का सहयोग सराहनीय रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser