पातेपुर:लखनीपुर मौदह से 60 लीटर देसी शराब के साथ दो धराए

पातेपुर2 घंटे पहले
पातेपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लखनीपुर मौदह गांव से गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी कर 60 लीटर देसी चुलाई शराब के साथ शराब बनाने वाले दो धंधेबाजों को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया। वहीं मौके से शराब बनाने में उपयुक्त चूल्हा, गैस सिलिंडर, ड्रम आदि समेत बरामद शराब को भी जब्त कर थाने ले आई।

इस संबंध में पातेपुर थानाध्यक्ष रामशंकर कुमार ने बताया कि बुधवार की देर रात गश्ती के दौरान गुप्त सूचना मिली कि थाना क्षेत्र के लखनीपुर मौदह गांव निवासी रविन्द्र राम के द्वारा देसी चुलाई शराब बनाकर बाजार में सप्लाई किया जाता है। सूचना मिलते ही जब पुलिस बल के साथ उक्त स्थल पर गया तो देखा कि पुलिस गाड़ी को देखकर तीन व्यक्ति हाथ में गैलन लिए भाग रहा है।

जिसे पुलिस बल के सहयोग से खदेड़कर दो लोगों को पकड़ लिया गया। वहीं तीसरा व्यक्ति भागने में सफल रहा। पकड़े गए दोनों लोगों से दो गैलन में भरा 60 लीटर देसी चुलाई शराब बरामद किया गया। गिरफ्तार दोनों व्यक्ति से पूछताछ में दोनों की पहचान लखनीपुर मौदह गांव निवासी काली राम के पुत्र अर्जुन राम एवं रामबली राम के पुत्र धर्मेंद्र राम के रूप में की गई है।

दोनों गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने अर्जुन राम के घर के पीछे से शराब बनाने की भट्ठी को पुलिस ने ध्वस्त कर दिया। वहीं मौके से शराब बनाने में उपयुक्त सामग्री चूल्हा, गैस सिलिंडर, ड्रम, गैलन आदि को जब्त कर थाने लाया गया।

सोनपुर में देसी शराब का मिनी फैक्ट्री ध्वस्त, छह लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

गुरुवार को सोनपुर के नयागांव थाना अंतर्गत कस्तूरी चक में छापेमारी के दौरान पुलिस ने देसी शराब बनाए जाने के एक मिनी फैक्ट्री का खुलासा करते हुए मौके से शराब बनाने तथा सप्लाई करने वाले सहित आधे दर्जन लोगों को मौके से दबोच लिया। इस बाबत नायगांव थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार ने बताया पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि कस्तूरी चक में यह कारोबार चल रहा है।

यहां देसी शराब के मिनी फैक्ट्री स्थापित कर शराब का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। छापेमारी की गई, जिसमें गैस सिलेंडर, पाइप, शराब बनाये जाने के उपकरण तथा तैयार लगभग 13 लीटर देसी शराब जब्त किया गया। वहां अर्द्ध-निर्मित बड़ी मात्रा में उपलब्ध शराब को विनष्ट किया गया। देसी शराब के निर्माता सतीश कुमार पासवान तथा निर्मित शराब के सप्लाई करने वाले राकेश कुमार समेत आधे दर्जन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

