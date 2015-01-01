पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारहणी गांव की घटना:दो बच्चियों को जिंदा जलाया, एक की मौत

छपरा7 घंटे पहले
जिले के एकमा थाना क्षेत्र के नारहणी गांव में झोपड़ी में सो रही दो बच्चियों को पड़ोस के ही 2 युवकों ने जिंदा जला दिया। जिसमें एक की मौत इलाज के दौरान शनिवार की शाम को हो गई। जबकि दूसरी की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की रात को झोपङी में आग लगा दी गयी। जिसमें बृजेश महतो की पुत्री पिंकी कुमारी (10 वर्ष) तथा प्रियांशु कुमारी (8 वर्ष) पूरी तरह से झुलस गयी। दोनों अपने घर के छत के ऊपर बनी झोपड़ी में खाना खाकर रात में सो गयी थी।

इसी बीच पड़ोस के ही दो युवकों ने छत पर बनी झोपड़ी में आग लगा दी। उस समय ब्रजेश महतो घर में निचले हिस्से पर खाना खा रहे थे। आग लगने की घटना शोर सुन कर वह छत पर गए तो, देखा कि पड़ोस के ही दो युवक झोपड़ी में आग लगाने के बाद बाहरी भाग में बांस की सीढ़ी से उतर रहे थे। आग लगाने के लिए दोनों युवकों ने सीढ़ी का प्रयोग किया था। झोपड़ी में सो रही बच्चियों को ब्रजेश ने किसी तरह बाहर निकाला और इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में लाकर भर्ती कराया। जिसमें प्रियांशु कुमारी (8 वर्ष) की मौत शनिवार की शाम को हो गयी। जबकि पिंकी कुमारी की हालत काफी गंभीर बनी हुई है। इस मामले में ब्रजेश के बयान पर पड़ोस के ही दो राजेंद्र साह तथा सुरेंद्र साह के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है ।

नामजद किए गए दोनों युवक सहोदर भाई बताए गए हैं। घटना का कारण पुरानी आपसी रंजिश बताई गई है। भगवान बाजार थाने की पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। घटना की सूचना मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है। फिलहाल इस मामले में किसी की गिरफ्तारी की कोई सूचना नहीं है। इस घटना के कारण मृतका के परिजनों का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल है। घटना के बाद से नामजद किए गए दोनों आरोपी फरार बताए जा रहे हैं।

