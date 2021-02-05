पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाइनिंग टेबल के अंदर कार्टून में मासूम की लाश:मां थी अस्पताल में, मामी ने दीवार में सिर पटक ढाई साल के अंशु की जान ली, फिर पैक कर घर में रखी लाश

छपराएक घंटा पहले
अंशु की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
अंशु की फाइल फोटो।
  • दिघवारा की घटना, मामी हुई गिरफ्तार

छपरा के दाउदपुर में एक मामी ने दीवार में सिर पटक कर ढाई साल के भांजे की जान ले ली। इसके बाद शव को कार्टून में पैक कर डायनिंग टेबल के अंदर छुपा दिया। गुरुवार शाम से लापता अंशु जब कहीं नहीं मिला तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई, जिसके बाद देर रात मासूम का शव डाइनिंग टेबल के अंदर कार्टून में बंद मिला। अंशु की मां अभी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। थानाध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि आरोपी माला देवी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मासूम को दीवार में पटक कर मारा गया है।
ननद से जलन में भांजे को मार डाला
ननद से इर्ष्या में माला देवी ने अंशु की जान ले ली। दाउदपुर निवासी अजय कुमारी की पुत्री प्रतिमा ने एक सप्ताह पहले ही अपने दूसरे बेटे को जन्म दिया था। वह अपनी मां और भाभी के पास अंशु को छोड़कर अस्पताल में थी। इसी बीच मामी ने अंशु को मार डाला। थाने में दर्ज FIR के मुताबिक माला देवी ने ईर्ष्या में उसकी हत्या की है। माला को एक महीने पहले बेटी हुई थी।
डायनिंग टेबल के अंदर कार्टून में छुपाई लाश
ढाई साल का अंशु गुरुवार शाम 4 बजे से ही लापता था। माला ने अंशु का सिर दीवार में पीटकर मार डाला। इसके बाद उसने शव को कार्टून में पैक कर कमरे में छुपा दिया। लोगों को इसकी कानोंकान भनक नहीं लगे, इसलिए खुद ही शोर मचाने लगी। आस-पड़ोस के लोगों की भीड़ इकट्ठी हो गई। घरवाले उसे तलाश कर थक गए थे लेकिन अंशु नहीं मिला। इसके बाद पुलिस को जानकारी दी गई।

मामी की दलील पढ़िए-

हांलाकि, गिरफ्तारी के बाद माला देवी ने दलील दी है कि अंशु ने ऑपरेशन वाली जगह पर चोट लगा दी थी, जिसके बाद उसने अंशु को धक्का दे दिया। इससे अंशु दीवार से जा टकराया और उसके सिर से खून निकलने लगा। डर के कारण उसने अंशु को कार्टून में बंद कर दिया।

