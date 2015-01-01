पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:जेपीविवि अब यहां के रिसर्च पेपर को भेजेगा यूजीसी

जेपीविवि के कुलपति प्रो. फारूख अली की अध्यक्षता में उनके कार्यालय कक्ष में शुक्रवार को डीन की बैठक हुई। जिसमें विश्वविद्यालय के रिसर्च पेपर को बिहार यूनिवर्सिटी सर्विस कमीशन को भेजने का निर्णय लिया गया। उसके साथ ही विश्वविद्यालय में शोध के स्तर को सुधारने पर विचार किया गया। शोध में नया करने के लिए डीन की अगली बैठक 15 दिसंबर को करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

बैठक में संकायाध्यक्ष विज्ञान प्रो. अशोक कुमार झा,संकायाध्यक्ष मानविकी प्रो गजेंद्र कुमार, संकायाध्यक्ष सोशल सांइस, प्रो. ए के सिंह, संकायाध्यक्ष वाणिज्य ए आर सफी, परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो अनिल कुमार सिंह, डीएसडब्लू डॉ. हरिश्चंद्र आदि मौजूद थे।

जेपीविवि के सभी कॉलेजों में होगा परामर्शदातृ समिति
छपरा, सीवान व गोपालगंज के कॉलेजों में परामर्शदातृ समिति का गठन किया जाएगा। जेपी विवि के राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के समन्वयक सह सीसीडीसी डॉ. हरिश्चंद्र ने सभी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्य को पत्र भेजा है। कॉलेज में राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना की परामर्शदातृ समिति का गठन किया जाए। जिसमें अध्यक्ष प्राचार्य, सचिव राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सदस्यों में सामाजिक सेवा से जुड़े लोग, विकास विभाग के प्रतिनिधि, गोद लिए हुए गांव, गंदी बस्ती, कल्याणकारी संगठन के प्रतिनिधि को रखा जाएगा। समिति एक साल के लिए एनएसएस का कार्यक्रम तैयार करेगा।

बीएड कॉलेज के प्राचार्यों की बैठक 14 को
जेपीविवि के अंतर्गत छपरा, सीवान एवं गोपालगंज में संचालित होने वाले बीएड कॉलेजों के प्राचार्य की बैठक 14 दिसंबर को हेागी। इस संबंध में जेपीयू के जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी सह सीसीडीसी डॉ. (प्रो.) हरिश्चंद्र ने बताया कि बैठक सीनेट हॉल में 11.30 बजे से होगी। बैठक में बीएड - सत्र 2020-21 के प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष के वर्ग संचालन एवं आगामी परीक्षाओं के संचालन से संबंधित पर चर्चा होगी।

पीजी व यूजी की का जल्द जारी होगा रिजल्ट
जेपीविवि के परीक्षा मंडल की बैठक कुलपति प्रो.फारूख अली की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें पीजी फोर्थ सेमेस्टर की चल रही परीक्षा के सफल संचालन एवम अत्यन्त शीघ्र परीक्षाफल प्रकाशित करने पर विचार किया गया। निर्णय लिया गया कि जिन विषयों में परीक्षार्थी कम है,उनका परीक्षाफल दूसरे दिन ही प्रकाशित किया जाएगा। उसके साथ ही अन्य परीक्षाएं भी जल्द से जल्द करने एवं रिजल्ट प्रकाशित करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

संगीत की परीक्षा से वंचित छात्रों की परीक्षा की मांग
छपरा| शुक्रवार को जनाधिकार छात्र परिषद के विवि छात्र नेता वासु विकास ने कुलपति से मिल संगीत की परीक्षा पुनः आयोजित करने की मांग की। विदित हो कि स्नातक सत्र 2017-20 की सहायक विषय संगीत की परीक्षा पूर्व में 18 दिसंबर को निर्धारित थी।लेकिन अपरिहार्य कारणों से परीक्षा को स्थगित कर 16 दिसंबर को आयोजित करने की अधिसूचना विवि द्वारा जारी की गई। लेकिन संगीत की परीक्षा 11 दिसंबर को ही ले ली गई। जिसकी जानकारी अधिकांशतः छात्रों को न होने के कारण सैकड़ों छात्र परीक्षा से वंचित हो गए हैं।

