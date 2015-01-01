पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सारण में बेखौफ अपराधी:शादी के दौरान चाचा व भतीजा की गोली मार कर हत्या, तीन अपराधियों ने अंधाधुंध गोलियां बरसाई

छपराएक घंटा पहले
गोलीबारी में घायल अधेड़ का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज।
  • तीन अपराधियों ने की अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, एक को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ा, दो भागे
  • रंजिश : मांझी की घटना, समझाने गए पड़ोसी को पीटा

गरखा थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीराजपुर गांव में रविवार की रात शादी समारोह के दौरान तीन अपराधियों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर चाचा-भतीजा को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। घटना में एक व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने एक अपराधी को पकड़ लिया जबकि दो भागने में सफल रहे। एसपी सूरत साइली सांवलाराम ने घटना की पुष्टि की है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि शादी समारोह के दौरान फायरिंग में चाचा नागेंद्र सिंह और भतीजा संजय सिंह की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि नागेन्द्र के भाई नित्यानंद सिंह (55 वर्ष) गंभीर रूप से घायल हो हो गए। उनको सदर अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया । नित्यानंद के पेट में गोली लगी है। शादी समारोह के दौरान गोलीबारी की घटना के कारण खुशी का माहौल गम में तब्दील हो गया है और लोगों में मायूसी छा गई है। पुलिस घटना के कारण का पता लगा रही है।

भूमि विवाद में पट्‌टीदार भिड़े, तेजाब से हमले में 20 झुलसे
दाउदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जैतपुर तख्त गांव में दो पट्टीदारों ललन साह और भगवान साह के बीच पहले से जमीन पर हक जमाने को लेकर विवाद था। रविवार को दोनों के बीच झड़प व मारपीट के दौरान तेजाब से अटैक कर दिया गया जिसमें दोनों ही पक्ष से करीब 20 लोग जख्मी हो गए।

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस पहुंची और तीन लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया। तेजाब फेंकने का आरोप रामचन्द्र साह के पुत्रों पर लगा है जो पड़ोसी है। रामचंद्र विवाद सुलझाने आया था लेकिन भगवान के परिजनों ने ललन का पक्ष लेने का आरोप लगाते हुए उसे पीट दिया। इसके बाद रामचन्द्र साह के पुत्रों ने आक्रोशित होकर तेजाब फेंक लोगों को जख्मी कर दिया।

