अनहोनी:छपरा में बिजली पोल से अनियंत्रित एंबुलेंस टकरायी, चालक की मौत

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • राम जयपाल कॉलेज के पास हादसा, एक की हालत गंभीर, पीएमसीएच रेफर

शहर के राम जयपाल कॉलेज के पास बिजली के पोल से अनियंत्रित एंबुलेंस के टकरा जाने के कारण चालक की मौत सोमवार की रात 12 बजे हो गयी। नगर थाना की पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया तथा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। इस घटना में एक युवक के घायल होने की भी सूचना है, जिसे प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर किया गया है। मृतक नगर थाना क्षेत्र के दहियावां मुहल्ले के निवासी सचिन कुमार (24 वर्ष) था। दुर्घटना का कारण अनियंत्रित ढंग से एंबुलेंस का परिचालन करना बताया गया है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त एंबुलेंस पटना के एक निजी अस्पताल की बताई जा रही है। बताया जाता है कि एंबुलेंस चालक सचिन कुमार अपने घर दहियावां एंबुलेंस से जा रहा था।

इसी दौरान रामजयपाल कालेज के पास बिजली के खंभे से अनियंत्रित होकर टकरा गया, जिससे एंबुलेंस पलट गयी और उसमें दबकर वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, जिसे पुलिस के द्वारा इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां इलाज के क्रम में उसकी मौत हो गयी। जबकि उसके साथ घायल सहयोगी को बेहतर इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। इस मामले में नगर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है और पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है । इस घटना के कारण मृतक के परिजनों में मातम छा गया है और सभी का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल है।

