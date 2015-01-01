पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:छपरा में अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने बाइक को रौंदा, दो की मौत, एक गंभीर

दरियापुर (छपरा)22 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

छपरा- पटना एनएच 19 पर शीतलपुर पावर ग्रिड के पास पटना से छपरा जा रहे अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने तीन मछली व्यवसायियों को सोमवार की रात को रौंद दिया। जिससे घटना स्थल पर दो लोगों की मौत हो गयी, जबकि एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए छपरा भेज दी। सुमेरपटटी गांव निवासी वकील सहनी का 20 वर्षीय पुत्रभूषण सहनी तथा साहेब सहनी का 10 वर्षीय पुत्र पंकज सहनी शीतलपुर बाजार से मछली बेच कर बाइक से घर सुमेरपटटी लौट रहे थे।

इसी दौरान पटना से छपरा जा रहे ट्रक बाइक सवार तीनों को टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें बाइक सवार भूषण सहनी व पंकज सहनी की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गईं। जबकी बाइक पर सवार पंकज सहनी का चचेरा भाई देवी सहनी जख्मी हो गए। जिसका ईलाज एक निजी चिकित्सक के यहां कराने के बाद पीएचसी दरियापुर में चल रहा है।

स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा करीब आधे घंटे तक सङक जाम किया गया। पुलिस के समझाने से लोग शांत हुए। ट्रक चालक लोगों को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया।

