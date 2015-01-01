पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:एकमा में अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने सैप जवान को रौंदा, मौत, चालक और खलासी गिरफ्तार

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
जिले के एकमा थाना क्षेत्र के छपरा-सीवान एन एच 531 पर माने मठिया गांव के समीप ड्यूटी के दौरान अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने सैप जवान सुधीर कुमार सिंह को रविवार की रात को रौंद दिया, जिसके कारण घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गयी। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया। पुलिस ने चालक व खलासी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मृत सैप का जवान सुधीर कुमार सिंह मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के सकरा थाना क्षेत्र के मरवन गांव का निवास है। वर्तमान में एकमा थाना में प्रतिनियुक्त थे। बताया जाता है कि पुलिस एक अपराधी को गिरफ्तार करने की फिराक में थी। मुख्य मार्ग पार करने के दौरान अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने सौप जवान को कुचल दिया। पुलिस ने सैप जवान के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद उनके परिजनों को सौप दिया। इधर इस अनहोनी घटना से पुलिसकर्मी काफी मर्माहत है।

पहले भी हो चुका हादसा, प्रशासन ने नहीं उठाया कदम
वैसे भी जिले में इन दिनों सड़क दुर्घटनाएं काफी बढ़ गई है। जिला सड़क सुरक्षा समिति के निर्देश के बावजूद सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर नियंत्रण के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन के द्वारा आवश्यक कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। सैप के जवान की ट्रक से कुचल कर मौत की यह पहली घटना नहीं है। इसके पहले भी जिले में इसुआपुर भेल्दी, डोरीगंज, मशरख, पानापुर, तरैया समेत कई स्थानों पर अनियंत्रित ट्रक चालकों के द्वारा पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को कुचलने की घटना हो चुकी है। जिसमें भेल्दी के थानाध्यक्ष अमित कुमार एवं इसुआपुर में सैप के जवान की मौत पहले हो चुकी है । इसी वर्ष एक ट्रक चालक ने मशरक के थानाध्यक्ष व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को कुचल दिया था, जिसमें पुलिस वाहन पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थी। डोरीगंज में भी अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने पुलिस वाहन को धक्का मार दिया था, जिसमें कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए थे।

