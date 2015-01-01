पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

, प्राथमिकी दर्ज:छपरा में ट्रेन से कटकर युवक की मौत के बाद शव को लेकर भाग गए ग्रामीण

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस ने शव किया बरामद, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा- सीवान रेलखंड पर स्थित चैनवा स्टेशन के समीप ट्रेन से कटकर एक युवक की मौत गुरुवार को हो गयी। घटना के बाद ग्रामीण उसका शव लेकर भाग खड़े हुये। हालांकि कुछ घंटे बाद राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस ने शव को बरामद कर लिया। बताया जाता है कि चैनवा स्टेशन के पास डाउन रेलवे ट्रैक पर डाउन स्पेशल ट्रेन की चपेट में आने के कारण गुरुवार को सुबह में एक 25 वर्षीय युवक कट गया। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गयी। स्टेशन मास्टर ने घटना की सूचना राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस को दी।

सूचना पाकर राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस की टीम जब तक वहां पहुंची, उसके पहले ही ग्रामीण युवक का शव लेकर फरार हो चुके थे। पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक सिवान जिले के दुरौंधा थाना क्षेत्र के जलालपुर गांव निवासी था। राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी और शव को घटना स्थल से कुछ दूरी पर से बरामद किया। इस संबंध में पूछने पर रेल थानाध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि ट्रेन से कटकर एक युवक की मौत की सूचना मिली और वहां पर राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस की टीम को भेजा गया, लेकिन इस बीच सूचना मिली कि युवक का शव लेकर ग्रामीण फरार हो गये। उन्होंने बताया कि राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस की तत्परता से शव को कुछ ही घंटे बाद बरामद कर लिया गया। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा घटना स्थल से शव को हटाकर कुछ दूरी पर जंगल में छिपा दिया गया था।

मृतक की पहचान सिवान जिले के दुरौंधा थाना क्षेत्र के जलालपुर गांव निवासी छठू लाल साह के पुत्र 42 वर्षीय पुत्र स्वामीनाथ साह के रूप में की गई है। राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया। इस मामले में छपरा रेल थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है इस मामले में रेल पुलिस का कहना है कि पारिवारिक कलह के कारण युवक ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। शव ले जाने के लिए परिजन अब तक नहीं पहुंचे हैं और उनके आने का इंतजार हो रहा है। रेल पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों को शव ले जाने के लिए सूचना दे दी है।

