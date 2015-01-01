पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:जिले में पहली बार लगी वर्चुअल लोक अदालत

छपरा11 घंटे पहले
  • 424 मामलों का निष्पादन, 10 से 15 वर्ष से लंबित मामलों किया गया निबटारा

कोरोना संकट के कारण जिले में पहली बार शनिवार को ऑनलाइन यानि वर्चुअल लोक अदालत लगी। ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत के माध्यम से लोग घर बैठे ही वर्षों से लंबित केसों से छुटकारा मिला। तकनीकी एजेंसी ने मदद की। इसमें अदालतों, बैंक, बीमा कंपनियों के अलावा सरकारी विभागों में लंबित सुलहनीय मामले का निबटारा किया गया।बैंकों में लंबित लोन केस, एनपीए, बिजली बिल, अदालतों में लंबित सुलहनीय आपराधिक व पारिवारिक मामले के अलावा श्रम, राज्य, वाहन दुर्घटना क्लेम केस व राजस्व आदि से जुड़े मामलों का निष्पादन दोनों पक्ष के सुलह समझौता के आधार पर हुआ।

ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत के प्रति लोगों का बढ़ा है विश्वास
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव आशीष मिश्रा ने बताया कि छपरा जैसे छोटे शहर में भी ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत के प्रति लोगों का विश्वास बढ़ा है। इस लोक अदालत में लोगों ने काफी रूचि दिखाई। इसका परिणाम भी काफी सुखद रहा। आगे भी इस तरह का आयोजन किया जाएगा और अधिक से अधिक मामलों का निष्पादन किया जाएगा।

ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत में बीमा राशि से संबंधित मामलों के निष्पादन के बाद पीड़ित लोगों में काफी खुशी देखी गई। अधिवक्ता नीरज श्रीवास्तव, दीपक सिन्हा, प्रभात रंजन, मिथिलेश कुमार सिंह, मनोज सिंह वह अन्य ने कहा कि कोरोना का में ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत कई मामलों में बेहतर साबित हुआ।

बैंकों से संबंधित अधिक थे मामले, 386 केसों को सुलह कर निष्पादान किया गया
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कोर्ट से संबंधित 28 मामलों का निपटारा किया गया। इसमें 90 लाख 85 हजार रूपया समझौता राशि मिला। वहीं बैंकों से संबंधित 386 मामलों का भी निपटारा आपसी सुलह समझौते के आधार पर किया गया इसमें एक करोड़ 93 लाख 85 हजार 794 रुपए समझौता राशि तय हुआ।

जबकि 80 लाख 35 हजार 16 रुपए की राजस्व वसूली की गई। बीएसएनएल से भी संबंधित 10 मामलों के निपटारे में 51 हजार 332 राजस्व के मद में मिला। ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत के लिए तीन बेंच का गठन किया गया था। न्यायिक पदाधिकारी ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत में आये मामलों के निष्पादन में लगे रहे।

