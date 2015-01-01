पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:सुख-समृद्धि की कामना

छपरा7 घंटे पहले
  • गड़खा और नरांव सूर्य मंदिर में उमड़ी आस्था। गंगा और गंडकी नदी, पोखरा, तालाब में भी छठी मइया की पूजा को लेकर आस्था उमड़ी। रामघाट, ताजपुर, डूमाइगढ़, डुमरी, मधेश्वरनाथ घाट, कौरु-धौरु, मझनपुरा, दुर्गापुर बहोरन सिंह टोला, मेंहदीगंज, मटियार, महम्मदपुर मुबारकपुर, भजौना, नचाप, दाउदपुर, सोनिया कोंहड़ा में भी श्रद्धालु जुटे।

जिले के तमाम इलाकों में अलग-अलग 470 छोटे-बड़े छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ गई। कोरोना काल में भी आस्था भारी पड़ा। करीब 45 घाटों पर काफी ज्यादा भीड़ थी। 92 घाट संवेदनशील था। वहां पर विशेष सुरक्षा और एसडीआरएफ को तैनात किया गया था। वहीं कोरोना महामारी की वजह से 20 से 25 प्रतिशत लोगों ने घर पर ही छठ व्रत की। पढ़ें पेज|17 व 18 भी

