वारदात:दिघवारा में युवक की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या, गंगा नदी के किनारे मिला शव

छपरा9 घंटे पहले
पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया शव,जांच करती पुलिस।
  • शराब के धंधे में हत्या की आशंका, परिजनों ने कहा-रंजिश में बेटे को मार डाला

जिले के दिघवारा थाना क्षेत्र के पंगुराहा टोले कुरैया गांव में एक युवक के चाकू से गोद गोदकर हत्या करने के बाद साक्ष्य मिटाने के लिए शव को गंगा नदी के किनारे शनिवार को फेंक दिया गया। जिसे पुलिस ने शाम को बरामद किया। पुलिस ने इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है। देर शाम तक शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका है। मृतक की पहचान कुरैया पंचायत के पगुराहा टोले कुरैया गांव निवासी चंद्रमा मांझी के 20 वर्षीय पुत्र राकेश मांझी के रूप में की गई है। हत्या के कारणों तथा हत्यारों के बारे में अबतक पता नहीं चल सका है।

ग्रामीण व परिवार के लोगों के बाेल अलग-अलग, जांच शुरू
समाचार लिखे जाने तक इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हो सका है और ना ही शव का पोस्टमार्टम हो चुका है। इस मामले में किसी की गिरफ्तारी की भी कोई सूचना नहीं है। हत्या की घटना के बाद से मृतक के परिजनों में मातम छा गया है और सभी का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल है।

राकेश के अवैध शराब के कारोबार से जुड़े होने का कोई प्रमाणिक आधार नहीं मिला है और ना ही पुलिस ने इसकी पुष्टि की है, लेकिन ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि वह शराब का कारोबार करता था और उसी से परिवार का भरण पोषण होता था। परिवार के सदस्यों ने पुरानी दुश्मनी के कारण साजिश के तहत हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है।

नदी किनारे चलता है शराब का धंधा

परिजनों ने बताया कि पुरानी रंजिश के कारण साजिश के तहत हत्या की गयी है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार राकेश शराब का अवैध कारोबार करता था। ऐसी आशंका है कि शराब के कारोबार से जुड़े विवाद में ही उसकी हत्या की गई है, हालांकि पुलिस इस मामले में कुछ भी बताने से परहेज कर रही है।

बताया जाता है कि दिघवारा थाना क्षेत्र में गंगा नदी के किनारे शराब का अवैध कारोबार बड़े पैमाने पर लंबे समय से चल रहा है, जिस पर लगाम कसने में पुलिस पूरी तरह नाकाम रही है इसके पहले भी शराब के कारोबार से जुड़े विवाद में तीन चार व्यक्तियों की हत्या हो चुकी है । गंगा नदी के किनारे शराब और बालू के अवैध कारोबार के कारण हत्या और गोलीबारी की घटना कोई नई बात नहीं रह गई है।

शराब के धंधे में लेन-देन में गई है जान
सूत्रों की माने तो युवक शराब के कारोबार में संलिप्त थी। ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है कि किसी ने लेन-देन में ही हत्या कर दी हो। हालांकि पुलिस इस बिन्दु पर जांच कर रही है। यहां बता दें कि गंगा नदी के तटवर्ती दियारा क्षेत्र में शराब तथा बालू के अवैध कारोबार के कारण खूनी खेल लंबे समय से चल रहा है। कभी नाव वालों से रंगदारी की वसूली को लेकर गोलीबारी की घटना होती है तो, कभी शराब कारोबारी वर्चस्व जमाने के लिए एक दूसरे की हत्या करते हैं।

दलित की हत्या पर नौकरी मिलेगी
अगर किसी भी दलित परिवार में किसी की हत्या होती है तो उनके परिवार के किसी एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी। यह ऐलान सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने पहले की है। अनुसूचित जाति- जनजाति अत्याचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत सतकर्ता मीटिंग में मुख्यमंत्री ने यह बड़ा निर्देश दिया था। इसके लिए जिला स्तर पर महादलित विभाग है। जो कल्याण विभाग के तहत वहां पदाधिकारी तैनात है। पदाधिकारी कांड की जांच कर प्रावधान के तहत मिलने वाली सुविधा मुहैया कराऐंगे।

दो सप्ताह में पांच लोगों की हत्या
जिले में अब तक पुलिस रिकार्ड में दो सप्ताह के अंदर पांच लोगों की हत्या हो चुकी है। े एक दिसंबर को एकमा में बरात से लौट रहे दो युवकों को गोलियों से भून दिया गया था। वहीं तीन दिसंबर को एक युवक को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। उसके बाद पांच दिसंबर की रात में पानापुर के पकड़ी नरोतम में दलित युवक की सोये हालत में हत्या कर दी गई। वहीं 10 दिसंबर को जलालपुर में एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई।

बालू और शराब के कारोबार में दर्जनों जानें जा चुकी है
बताते चलें कि इस वर्ष दिघवारा थाना क्षेत्र के गंगा नदी के दियारा क्षेत्र में करीब एक दर्जन से अधिक हत्या की घटनाएं हो चुकी है। जिसमें तीन घटनाओं का आज तक खुलासा भी पुलिस नहीं कर पाई है। जुलाई में नाव पर सवार तीन कारोबारियों को गोलियों से भून दिया गया था। उस कांड में आज तक पुलिस कोई पहल नहीं कर सकी है।

