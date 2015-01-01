पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घायल:पुरानी रंजिश में युवक की गोली मारकर किया घायल

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के जान टोला गांव में गुरुवार की रात एक युवक को गोली मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया गया। घायल युवक को इलाज चल रहा है। युवक की कंधे में गोली लगी है लेकिन खतरे से बहार है। घायल युवक जान टोला निवासी महादेव महतो के पुत्र परशुराम महतो है। घटना के पीछे कारण आपसी पुरानी रंजिश बताया जा रहा है। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष किशोरी चौधरी ने बताया कि परशुराम महतो के बयान पर छह लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई हैं। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि आरोपियों द्वारा फुस के बोझा में आग लगाने के बाद घर में घुसकर मारपीट करने और गोली मारने का आरोप लगाया । पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की कार्रवाई कर रही हैं।

