युवक की मौत:संदेहास्पद अवस्था में फंदे से लटका मिला युवक का शव

छौड़ाही2 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक की मां ने तीन ग्रामीणों पर शराब में जहर देकर मारने और फंदे पर लटकाने का लगाया आरोप

ओपी क्षेत्र के परोड़ा पंचायत अंतर्गत डुमरी गांव के पोखर के समीप डेरा से मंगलवार की देर शाम संदेहास्पद अवस्था एक युवक का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। मृतक उक्त पंचायत के डुमरी वार्ड 4 निवासी भवेन्द्र यादव के 22 वर्षीय पुत्र पिंटूश कुमार के रूप में की गई है।

बताया जा रहा है मृतक गांव के कुछ लोगों के साथ मंगलवार को जमकर शराब का सेवन किया था और शाम को गांव से पश्चिम दिशा में अवस्थित डेरा पर वह मृत पाया गया। हालांकि मृतक की मां ने गांव के ही कुछ लोगों को देसी शराब में जहर पिलाकर के बाद फंदा से लटकाकर मारने का गंभीर आरोप लगाया है।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही परिजनों की चीख पुकार से गांव का माहौल गमगीन हो गया वहीं दूसरी तरफ छौड़ाही पुलिस भी दलबल के साथ मौके वारदात पर आकर परिजनों से पूछताछ कर आगे की कार्रवाई में जुटी दिखी। घटना के संबंध मृतक की मां रुक्मणी देवी ने पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में बताया है कि मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 8 बजे एक युवक ने पिंटुश को गन्ना काटने की बात कहकर एक अन्य किसान के खेत पर ले गया।

फिर उस किसान ने मेरे पुत्र से पूरे दिन गन्ना कटवाया और देसी महुआ शराब पिलाता रहा। संध्या पांच बजे पिंटुश घर आया तो वह शराब के नशे में धुत्त था। पीड़ित मां के मुताबिक कुछ देर बाद फिर उक्त ग्रामीण आया और किसान के घर बुलाकर ले गया और सभी व्यक्ति जान मारने की नियत से शराब में जहर मिलाकर पिलाया और पुत्र के बेहोश होने पर सबों से उसे उठाकर पोखर स्थित डेरा पर पहुंचा दिया।

आवेदिका मां ने बताया कि मेरा पुत्र मर चुका था जिसको छुपाने के उद्देश्य से आत्महत्या का रूप देते हुए आरोपियों ने गले में रस्सी बांधकर डेरा के बल्ली से लटका दिया। घटना की जानकारी मृतक के परिवार को संध्या साढ़े 7 बजे के आसपास मिली जब मृतक की मां पुत्र को खोजने डेरा पर आई।

आवेदिका माता ने गांव के ही तीन लोगों को अपने डेरा से भागते हुए देखने की बात पुलिस को बताई है। जिसके बाद परिजनों ने फंदे से पिंटुश को उतारा लेकिन वह मृत पाया गया। जिसके बाद मृतक की मां तथा आसपास की महिलाएं भी फूट फूटकर रोने लगे।

मृतक के शरीर पर जख्म के निशान नहीं पाए गए हैं
घटना के संबंध में प्रभारी ओपी अध्यक्ष एके ओझा ने बताया कि घटना संदेहास्पद लग रही है। मृतक के शरीर पर जख्म के निशान नहीं पाए गए हैं। बहरहाल शव को पुलिस ने अपने कब्जे में पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही साफ होगा कि युवक की किन कारणों से हुई है। फिलहाल मृतक की मां के आवेदन पर पुलिस आगे की आवश्यक कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

