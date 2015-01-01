पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन:किसानों को ढकोसलेपन से बाहर आना होगा तभी किसान की सही ताकत होगी पुनर्जीवित: सांसद

छौड़ाही
  • कॉपी लिंक
  छौड़ाही में एकदिवसीय जिलास्तरीय किसान सम्मेलन में कृषि बिल पर अतिथियों ने की चर्चा

आज असहाय किसान प्रेमचंद की कहानी का पात्र बन गया है, जिन लोगों को खेत में धान कैसे बोया जाएग, उसकी जानकारी नहीं। वे किसानों में भ्रम पैदा कर आंदोलन के लिए उकसा रहे हैं। ये बातें मंगलवार को मेसर्स वर्मा भारत गैस एजेन्सी छौड़ाही के प्रांगण में एकदिवसीय जिला स्तरीय किसान सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए राज्य सभा सांसद प्रो राकेश सिन्हा ने कही। इस अवसर पर सम्मेलन में शिरकत करने पहुंचे राज्यसभा सांसद, विधान परिषद रजनीश कुमार, सर्वेश कुमार, बछवाड़ा विधायक सुरेंद्र मेहता समेत अन्य अतिथियों का गाजे बाजे के साथ स्वागत किया गया। तत्पश्चात मंच पर आने पर अतिथियों को फूलमाला व प्रतीक चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित करने के साथ ही दीप प्रज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम का विधिवत किया गया। अपने संबोधन में राज्यसभा सांसद श्री सिन्हा ने कहा कि सन 1955 में एसेंसियल कमोडिटी एक्ट आई तब देश में भुखमरी की स्थिति थी। जीवित रहने के लिए लोगों को बाहर से अनाज लानी पड़ती थी। उस वक्त पानी, बिजली का अभाव था। देश के प्रधानमंत्री ने इसे संशोधित करने का काम किया तो कृषि बिल का मुद्दा बनाकर राहुल गांधी, शरद पवार, येचुरी किसानों को दिग्भ्रमित कर रहे हैं। उन्होनें कहा कि बीएमडब्ल्यू में चलने वाले किसानों की खुशहाली की बात न करे तो अच्छा है। तीनों कृषि बिल किसान हित में हैं क्योंकि राज्य सरकार द्वारे लगाए गए टैक्स को समाप्त कर दिया गया है जिससे ट्रेडर्स और किसानों को परेशानी नहीं झेलनी पड़ेगी। किसानों को भ्रमित करने के बजाय वो लोग अपनी पूंजी देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में लगा दे तो 2 प्रतिशत किसानों का भाग्योदय हो जाएगा। इसलिए हिन्दुस्तान के आम आवाम व किसान को इस ढकोसलेपन से बाहर आना होगा तभी किसान की सही ताकत पुनर्जीवित होगी। विधान परिषद सदस्य रजनीश कुमार ने कहा कि कृषि बिल के पास होने से विपक्ष लगातार विरोध कर रहा है। यह विरोध किसानों का नहीं बल्कि विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों का है। किसानों के हित में देश के प्रधानमंत्री ने जो काम किया है वह किसान हित में है। विधान परिषद सर्वेश कुमार ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री जब किसानों की आमदनी 2022 तक दोगुणा करने की बात कह रहे हैं तो फिर कृषि बिल से किसान का अहित करना विपक्ष की सोची-समझी गहरी साजिश का नतीजा है।सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता किसान मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष रामकुमार वर्मा ने की जबकि मंच संचालन जिला महामंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह व भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार यादव ने सामूहिक रूप से किया। मौके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष कुंदन भारती, किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष निरंजन कुमार सिंह, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता सुनील कुमार, जिला उपाध्यक्ष ललन सिंह, निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार मुन्ना, जिला कार्यसमिति सदस्य राजेश कुमार, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष रतन राय, वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम के जिलाध्यक्ष शंभू कुमार, बलराम प्रसाद सिंह, श्याम झा, देवकांत झा, जयप्रकाश चौधरी, पवन महतो, जयजयराम महतो समेत भाजपा के नेता, कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

