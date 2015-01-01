पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:सुनसान इलाके से 2.5 लाख रुपए, एक देसी कट्टा व स्कॉर्पिया जब्त

दाउदनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामला दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के पटना रोड स्थित सिपहा इलाके का

दाउदनगर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के पटना रोड स्थित सिपहा के सुनसान इलाके से 2.5 लाख रुपए, एक देसी कट्टा व एक स्कॉर्पिया जब्त किया है। इसके साथ-साथ एक नुकीला खंती भी जब्त किया गया है। हालांकि धंधेबाज भागने में सफल रहे। पुलिस पैसा व अन्य सामान जब्त करने के बाद जांच में जुट गई है। पता लगाया जा रहा है कि आखिर यहां अपराधी कर क्या रहे थे? ये पैसा कहां से लाए थे।

यह कार्रवाई एसडीपीओ राजकुमार तिवारी के नेतृत्व में किया गया। पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि उक्त जगह पर कुछ अपराधी तबके के लोग पहुंचे हैं। सूचना के फौरन बाद दाउदनगर एसडीपीओ राजकुमार तिवारी दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। पास पुलिस आते देख अपराधी पैसा व सामान छोड़कर फरार हो गए। जहां से दो लाख 52 हजार 729 रुपए नगद, एक दुनाली देसी कट्टा व एक नुकीला लोहे का खंती जब्त किया गया। इसके साथ-साथ कुछ कागजात भी बरामद हुआ।
छह से सात की संख्या में थे अपराधी
सूत्रों के अनुसार जो पैसा, स्कार्पियो व अन्य सामान बरामद किए गए हैं। वे लू्ट के हो सकते हैं। ऐसी आशंका जताई जा रही है। पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो छह से सात की संख्या में अपराधी लूट के पैसे को लेकर उक्त स्थान पर पहुंचे थे। जहां पैसे की बटवारा की जा रही थी, लेकिन इसकी भनक पुलिस को लग गई।

जिसके बाद पुलिस छापेमारी कर पैसे व स्कॉर्पियो जब्त किया गया। हालांकि अपराधी भाग निकले। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि अपराधियों के गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द ही सभी को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। आस-पास के थानों से पता लगाया जा रहा है कि कही हाल में लूट की घटना हुई है या नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें