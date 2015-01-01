पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दर्दनाक:दाउदनगर से घर लौट रहे बाइक सवार पिता-पुत्र काे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने रौंदा

दाउदनगर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के दाउदनगर-नासरीगंज सोन पुल की, दोनों की गई जान
  • मृतक पिता-पुत्र भोजपुर जिले के तरारी थाना क्षेत्र के वरसी गांव के रहने वाले थे

कारोबार देखकर बाइक से घर लौट रहे एक पिता-पुत्र को बेलगाम ट्रक ने रौंदा दिया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही दोनों की मौत हो गई। घटना दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के दाउदनगर नासरीगंज सोन पुल की है। मृतक 55 वर्षीय सतेंद्र सिंह व उसका बेटा 32 वर्षीय प्रभाकर पिंचू उर्फ बसंत कुमार भोजपुर जिले के तरारी थाना क्षेत्र के वरसी गांव के रहने वाले थे। जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार की देर रात दोनों पिता-पुत्र अपने हीरो होंडा स्पलेंडर बाइक से दाउदनगर से घर लौट रहे थे। जैसे ही वे लोग सोन पुल पर पहुंचे तभी पुल के दक्षिण लेन के पास सामने से आ रहे ट्रक ने उनके बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया। वहीं घटना के बाद दोनों को कुचलते हुए ट्रक वहां से फरार हो गया। उक्त बाइक के पीछे ही एक दूसरे बाइक पर एक युवक जा रहा था। जिसने तत्काल पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारी व जवान रात में ही घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और शव को कब्जे में लेते हुए पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भिजवाया। देर रात होने के कारण गुरुवार की सुबह शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन कर रही है। हादसे को लेकर परिजनों में मातम छाया हुआ है।
अधौरा बालू घाट पर जेसीबी देखकर आ रहे थे पिता-पुत्र

भोजपुर जिले के बरसी गांव निवासी मृतक सतेंद्र सिंह का ओबरा प्रखंड के अधौरा सोन नदी बालू घाट पर जेसीबी मशीन चलता था। जिसको लेकर वह हमेशा अपने बेटे के साथ बाइक से आता-जाता रहता था। बुधवार को भी वह अपने बेटे के साथ अधौरा घाट पर पहुंचा था और जेसीबी का हिसाब-किताब लेकर देर शाम अपने घर के लिए निकला था।

जैसे ही वह दाउदनगर सोन पुल पर पहुंचा तभी अचानक यह घटना घट गई। इसी दौरान उसी बाइक के पीछे रोहतास जिले के सूर्यपुरा थाना के श्रीकांतपुर निवासी राहुल कुमार भी अपनी बाइक से लौट रहा था। तभी अचानक यह घटना घटी। इस मामले में राहुल कुमार के बयान पर दाउदनगर थाना में अज्ञात ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है।

मृतक के फोन से कॉल कर परिजनों को दी जानकारी
घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारी व जवान घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। शव को जब्त करते हुए खोजबीन की गई। इस दौरान मृतक के पास से उसका मोबाइल मिला। मोबाइल मिलने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारियों ने उक्त नंबर से ही परिजनों को घटना की सूचना दी। वहीं घटना के बाद कुछ देर के लिए पुल पर वाहनों का जाम भी लग गया। पुलिस ने दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक को जब्त कर लिया।
पुल पर बेलगाम चलते हैं बालू लदे ओवरलोडेड ट्रक
दाउदनगर नासरीगंज सोन पुल पर हमेशा दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती है। पुल पर बेलगाम बालू लदे ट्रक चलते हैं। जिस पर ना तो प्रशासन का कोई रोकटोक है और ना ही चालक भी नियंत्रण में ट्रक चलाते हैं। पूर्व में भी कई घटनाएं घट चुकी है। उसके बावजूद प्रशासन के द्वारा ट्रकों के गति पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें