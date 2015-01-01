पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मारपीट:आपसी विवाद में मारपीट दोनों ने दर्ज कराया केस

दाउदनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दाउदनगर शहर के वार्ड संख्या आठ नालबंद टोली मुहल्ला में मारपीट के मामले में दोनों पक्षों द्वारा अलग-अलग प्राथमिकी दाउदनगर थाना में दर्ज करायी गयी है। सरफराज आलम द्वारा दर्ज करायी गयी प्राथमिकी में भोला खां, इरफान खां, मोनिगर खां, औरंगजेब खां, सद्दाम खां, दानिश खां को नामजद आरोपित बनाते हुए मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। वहीं दूसरी प्राथमिकी रुखसाना खातून द्वारा दर्ज करायी गयी है, जिसमें जमशेद उर्फ दुखन व सुखन समेत चार -पांच अज्ञात लोगों को आरोपित बनाते हुए सूचक के पति के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। पुलिस दोनों पक्षों की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर घटना की छानबीन कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें