पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोर को पकड़ा:रंगे हाथ चोर को पकड़कर किया पुलिस के हवाले

दाउदनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार की रात एक घर में घुसकर चोरी कर रहे चोर को घरवालों ने रंगे हाथ पकड़ लिया और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। मामला दाउद नगर शहर के वार्ड संख्या पांच स्थित गुलजारपुर मुहल्ला की है। गिरफ्तार चोर विजय मुसहर रोहतास जिले के नासरीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के लाला अतमी गांव का रहने वाला है। वह गुलजारपुर मुहल्ला निवासी प्रमोद कुमार के घर में देर रात एक बजे घुसकर चोरी कर रहा था। इसी दौरान कुछ गिर गया। जिसकी आवाज सुनकर परिजन जाग गए तो देखा कि घर में घूसा हुआ है। इतने में ही चोर की भी नजर परिजनों पर पड़ गई। जिसके बाद वह भागने लगा, लेकिन परिजनों ने उसे पकड़ लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें