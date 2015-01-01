पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:दाउदनगर में धूमधाम से मना आस्था का पर्व छठ महापर्व

दाउदनगरएक घंटा पहले
भगवान सूर्य की उपासना का पर्व छठ महापर्व धूमधाम एवं हर्षोल्लास के साथ परंपरा पूर्वक मनाया गया।व्रतियों ने चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान के तीसरे दिन यानी शुक्रवार की शाम नदी घाटों, तालाबों और अन्य जलाशयों में अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्ध्य दिया, जबकि शनिवार की अहले सुबह सुबह उदयगामी सूर्य को अर्ध्य देकर पारण करते हुये व्रत की समाप्ति की।

छठ व्रत को लेकर हर्ष और उल्लास का वातावरण छाया रहा।कोरोना काल में छठ व्रत होने के कारण दाउदनगर के मौलाबाग स्थित सूर्य मंदिर तालाब पर छठ व्रत पर रोक लगी हुई थी ,लेकिन फिर भी कोरोना के डर पर आस्था भारी पड़ा और यहां भी हजारों की संख्या में छठ व्रतियों ने पहुंचकर छठ व्रत करते हुए भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया तथा छठी मैया की पूजा अर्चना की।

सोन नदी काली घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की काफी भीड़ बढ़ गयी। दाउदनगर नासरीगंज सोन पुल घाट पर भी व्रतियों द्वारा छठ व्रत किया गया । छठ महापर्व को लेकर अनुमंडल प्रशासन भी पूरी तरह सजग दिखा।एसडीओ कुमारी अनुपम सिंह ,एसडीपीओ राजकुमार तिवारी, डीसीएलआर संजय कुमार ,सीओ स्नेहलता देवी, थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार गौतम समेत अन्य पदाधिकारी भ्रमणशील रहे। समेत अन्य पदाधिकारी सोन नदी घाट पर तैनात दिखे। नगर पर्षद द्वारा सोन नदी तट पर कंट्रोल रूम की भी व्यवस्था की गयी थी।

