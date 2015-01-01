पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ध्वस्त हो गया गेट:संरक्षण के अभाव में 17 वीं सदी में बना छत्तर दरवाजा का दाहिना गेट ध्वस्त

दाउदनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दाउदनगर में बने 17 वीं सदी का ऐतिहासिक व पुरातात्विक अवशेष छत्तर दरवाजा का दाहिना गेट आखिरकार ध्वस्त हो गया। बीती रात दाहिना गेट ध्वस्त होकर पूरी तरह से गिर गया। गिरने के बाद कुछ लोग ईंट उठाकर भी ले जाने लगे, जिसकी जानकारी मिलने के बाद नगर पर्षद ने अवशेष को जेसीबी से उठवाकर ट्रैक्टर के माध्यम से फिलहाल नप कार्यालय परिसर में मंगवा लिया है, जिसे दाउद खां के किला परिसर में भिजवाया जा रहा है।

पचकठवा रोड जर्जर होने एवं सिपहां पुल के जर्जर होने के बाद बड़े व ओवरलोडेड वाहनों का आवागमन दाउदनगर बाजार होते हुए होने लगा व छत्तर दरवाजा गेट से ही वाहनें बाजार में प्रवेश कर रही थी। कुछ दिन पहले किसी अज्ञात ट्रक के धक्के से छत्तर दरवाजा दरवाजा का दाहिना गेट जर्जर अवस्था में पहुंच गया था, जिसके कभी भी ध्वस्त होने की आशंका जतायी जा रही थी और आखिरकार यह आशंका सही साबित हुई। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि बीती रात संभवत: किसी अज्ञात ट्रक के धक्के से ध्वस्त होकर पूरी तरह से गिर गया और इसका अस्तित्व मिट गया।

यह दरवाजा लगभग 360 वर्ष से पुराना है। यह फाटक दाऊद खां द्वारा 17 वीं सदी में बनाया गया था। तब सुरक्षा के ख्याल से छह फाटक बनाए गए थे जिसमें अभी यही बचा हुआ है बाकी सभी नष्ट हो गए। इस संबंध में कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी जमाल अंसारी ने बताया कि 28 अक्टूबर को डीएम को पत्र लिखकर इसके क्षतिग्रस्त के सूचना दी थी । अब तक वहां से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला है। सुबह पता चला कि फाटक का दाहिना भाग गिर पड़ा है। जिसके बाद नगर परिषद के जेसीबी और ट्रैक्टर के मदद से बचे अवशेष को नगर परिषद में एकत्रित कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें