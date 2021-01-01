पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभिनंदन समारोह:मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार में विकास की लंबी लकीर खींच दी है : विश्वनाथ सिंह

दाउदनगर43 मिनट पहले
जदयू के जिला अध्यक्ष विश्वनाथ सिंह का दाउदनगर के दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर अभिनंदन समारोह आयोजित करते हुए उनका अभिनंदन किया गया। दोनों कार्यक्रमों की अध्यक्षता जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष अनिल चंद्रवंशी ने की। जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि दायित्व मिला है और चुनौतीपूर्ण है। पार्टी में सबसे पहले समन्वय स्थापित करने का काम करेंगे और तभी पार्टी को मजबूत करने में सफलता मिलेगी।

गुटबाजी शब्द को पार्टी में नेस्तनाबूद कर देंगे ,जो पार्टी के वफादार समर्पित और कर्मठ कार्यकर्ता हैं, उन्हें आहत नहीं होने देंगे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन पवन पटेल ने किया। मौके पर रंजीत शर्मा, राम एकबाल शर्मा, सिकंदर यादव, दिनेश यादव, नवल यादव, सुरेश यादव, मो. सज्जाद, मो. अरमान, शंभु चंद्रवंशी, उपेंद्र, सत्येंद्र यादव, जयप्रकाश, जदयू नगर अध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार तांती प्रमुख रूप से मौजूद रहे।

दाउदनगर के पटना रोड स्थित वरीय जिला उपाध्यक्ष रघुवंश सिंह के आवास पर संजय पटेल के संचालन में आयोजित अभिनंदन सह सम्मान समारोह में जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि यह ईफ और बट की राजनीति नहीं चलेगी। मौके पर जदयू जिला उपाध्यक्ष एवं दाउदनगर उत्तरी क्षेत्र के जिला पार्षद रामकृष्ण कुमार उर्फ नन्हकू पांडेय, जिला उपाध्यक्ष रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह, रामानंद चंद्रवंशी, ब्रजकिशोर शर्मा, चंद्रभूषण वर्मा, धनंजय शर्मा, विजय पासवान, पप्पु गुप्ता, दीपक पटेल, दीपक, मुन्ना, प्रीतम, सुरेश, पवन, रविरंजन कुमार मौजूद रहे।

